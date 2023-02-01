Maharashtras 14-year-old weightlifter Akanksha Vyavahare all set to debut at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Indore, February 1: Maharashtra's Akanksha Vyavahare is only 14 years old, but her exploits are huge heading into her first-ever appearance in the Khelo India Youth Games.

After making several national records in her weight category, Akanksha, who is a part of the TOPS Development List, is all set to debut in the KIYG 2022 Madhya Pradesh.

Akanksha, who has won several medals at the national level, is very excited and thrilled about her games debut.

With an ambition to follow in the footsteps of India's Olympic medallist weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, the 14-year-old Akanksha who trains in Manmad wants to win a medal for her country.

"I want to be like Mirabai Chanu. She has worked very hard to reach this point. She has made many sacrifices and that is why she is at this stage today," Akanksha said.

Akanksha, who is practicing at SAI Regional Centre Aurangabad for Khelo India, said that she had met her inspiration Mirabai once and she liked her very much.

"I have met her once while going for an International event and she had said that you are doing well. Keep working hard like this and just focus on your game," she added.

Akanksha has achieved a lot of success at a young age. In March 2022, Akanksha participated in the Odisha Nationals and in this she made 6 national records in the 40 kg category and won gold.

Then in August 2022, Akanksha participated in the Nationals held in Patiala. In that, she got gold in the 40 kg category. In 2022 itself, Akanksha won overall silver in the international event held in Mexico.

"I had gold in snatch. There I made a national record in snatch. Then I won the bronze medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Championship. At that time, I had made a national record of 70 kg in clean and jerk," Akanksha said.

At present, there is a national record of 60 kg in snatch and 71 kg in clean and jerk, which Akanksha made in the Khelo India Ranking Championship held at Modinagar while she also has a national record of 131 kg in the 40 kg category.

Akanksha, who came to TOPS last year, believes that her responsibilities have increased after appearing in this list.

She said, "This is my first Khelo India but I have played in many International and National events. Sometimes athletes do face problems while playing in a competition for the first time or sometimes they are not able to do well or adjust due to change of category but there is no need to worry about it. We always try to give our best."

According to Akanksha, who played in the 45 kg category for the first time in the National Championship held in Tamil Nadu, Khelo India seems to be a platform of international level.

Excited about coming to Indore for the first time, Akanksha said, "The facilities during Khelo India are excellent and the level of competition is good. I am also excited and thrilled to experience this environment and it is a great platform to perform from what I hear."

