ONE 159: Zhang Peimian possesses tools to end Aslanbek Zikreev’s undefeated run

Bengaluru, July 14: Number-two ranked ONE strawweight Muay Thai contender Aslanbek Zikreev has not experienced defeat in five years. In fact, he's on a 14-fight winning streak, which includes a victory over Wang Junguang at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 4.

But if there's one fighter who could end the Russian's dominance, it's Chinese kickboxing prodigy Zhang Peimian. The 18-year-old striker from Shengli Fight Club has an impressive 15-1-1 career record. In his ONE debut, he finished former ONE World Title challenger Josh Tonna.

Zhang unleashed a masterful game plan against Tonna by softening his legs with forceful kicks. The heavy blows came after to help "The Fighting Rooster" score a second-round knockout and a US$50,000 performance from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The fighting pride of Shenzen will face Zikreev in a strawweight kickboxing tilt on the main card of ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on 22 July at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A victory over the Russian will make him a serious contender. But while he knows the advantages of his foe, Zhang does not doubt that he can defeat the 2021 IFMA World Championship gold medalist.

"Zikreev ranks second [in Muay Thai], with comprehensive skills and flexible footwork. He has height, weight, and age advantages, but I won't be under pressure," Zhang said.

"I want to fight the best opponents. I can't wait. I have the confidence to beat him and earn a [ONE Strawweight Kickboxing] World Title shot."

But while Zikreev believes he has the physical advantages, Zhang's speed and power could threaten his more experienced opponent. Therefore, this promises to be an exciting showdown that could have ONE World Championship implications.

However, he is not doing anything special to prepare for Zikreev. Zhang has been going through his regular training routine at Tiger Muay Thai to polish his arsenal. These tools will be essential for him to adjust his approach, especially when Zikreev makes a mistake.

"After the last match [against Tonna], I still focused on basic training like before. The solid basic skills are of great help to my striking style. My physical fitness, heavy hitting, and body conditioning have all improved," Zhang said.

"The game plan is still based on my usual fighting style. I am ready to perform at any time and adjust my tactics quickly in the Circle. I will give an impressive performance and challenge for the World Championship."

Watch ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST on Friday, July 22. Meanwhile, the main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM IST.

