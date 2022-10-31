ONE Championship Rankings: Shamil Gasanov – The big mover in latest update

Singapore, October 31: ONE Championship's October events are in the books and there has been a change in the promotion's rankings across three divisions.

October events ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella and ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade carried ranking implications for the bantamweight MMA, featherweight MMA, and featherweight kickboxing divisions.

Here are the latest developments:

Bantamweight MMA

The main event of ONE Fight Night 3 between former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker and top-ranked Fabricio Andrade has caused a reshuffle in the top five.

Lineker was stripped of his title following a weight miss. However, the belt was still available to Andrade if he emerged victorious. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a no contest due to an unintentional low blow from Andrade that rendered Lineker unable to continue.

Through two-and-a-half rounds, Andrade appeared to be having the most success, evident by the damage on Lineker's face, in particular his right eye. A knee to the body appeared to hurt "Hands of Stone" before the fight-ending foul from 25-year-old Andrade as he attempted to follow up with another knee.

The ONE rankings panel evidently saw enough from Andrade to install him into the #1 position, with Lineker dropping to second. The rest of the top five has been shuffled down to accommodate.

• World Champion: Vacant

• #1: Fabricio Andrade (+1)

• #2: John Lineker (-2)

• #3: Bibiano Fernandes (-2)

• #4: Kwon Won Il (-1)

• #5: Stephen Loman (-1)

Featherweight MMA

Undefeated Russian Shamil Gasanov made his ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 3 and wasted no time putting the featherweight division on notice.

Tasked with taking on Kim Jae Woong in his first outing, "The Cobra" needed just over two minutes to submit "The Fighting God" and bounce him from the rankings. The 27-year-old Gasanov also claimed the number five slot in the process.

• World Champion: Tang Kai

• #1: Thanh Le

• #2: Garry Tonon

• #3: Ilya Freymanov

• #4: Martin Nguyen

• #5: Shamil Gasanov (NR)

Featherweight Kickboxing

The final update to the rankings followed Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong's win over formerly undefeated Mohammed Boutasaa at ONE Fight Night 3.

Sitthichai had his hands full against a game Boutasaa, but he soon showed his world class skills after outpointing his 23-year-old rival.

Sitthichai now isn't far from the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title conversation, as he leapfrogged Italian superstar Giorgio Petrosyan into the #3 spot with the win.

• World Champion: Superbon Singha Mawynn

• #1: Chingiz Allazov

• #2: Marat Grigorian

• #3: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (+1)

• #4: Giorgio Petrosyan (-1)

• #5: Tayfun Ozcan

Source: Media Release