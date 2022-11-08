ONE Championship reveal full card for ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong

Singapore, November 8: ONE Championship has announced the full fight card for the upcoming ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong event which is scheduled to take place in Singapore on November 19.

A day after ONE Fight Night 4, ONE fans are set to be treated to a World Title fight, a Grand Prix Championship final, and a plethora of other combat sports action inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As previously announced, the main event will feature reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Hiroki Akimoto defending his World Title for the first time against Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Japan's Akimoto was last seen when he capped off a five-fight winning streak with a dominant victory over Capitan Petchyindee to claim the divisional gold. His opponent, Thailand's Petchtanong, earned his shot at the title by scoring a win over Zhang Chenglong in September.

In the co-main event, ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia takes on Iranian warrior Iraj Azizpour in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

Kryklia and Azizpour will meet for the third time overall, with their series currently sitting at 1-1. The duo will settle their trilogy on the biggest stage of all, with the tournament's silver belt on the line.

The rest of the main card has Japan represented in every bout. Japanese legend and former lightweight king Shinya Aoki will look to rebound from back-to-back losses when he faces #4-ranked contender Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Japanese MMA stalwart Yushin Okami returns to the ONE Circle for the first time since 2019 when he takes on former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang.

Judoka star Itsuki Hirata will also appear on the main card to face South Korea's Ham Seo Hee. Both women will be looking to keep their momentum rolling after recent wins to get closer to ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

Finally, the main card action will kick off with #3-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu putting his spot in the top five on the line against South Korea's Woo Sung Hoon.

The lead card will see every discipline that ONE Championship has to offer represented, with a mix of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts sure to delight combat sports fans of all persuasions.

ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong Full Card

Main Card

• ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (c) vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus

• ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final: Roman Kryklia vs. Iraj Azizpour

• Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

• Middleweight Bout: Yushin Okami vs. Aung La N Sang

• Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs. Ham Seo Hee

• Flyweight Bout: Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Woo Sung Hoon

Lead Card

• Bantamweight Bout: Kwon Won Il vs. Mark Abelardo

• Lightweight Bout: Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Abraao Amorim

• Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Asahi Shinagawa vs. Rui Botelho

• Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Bruno Chaves vs. Ahmed Krnjic

• Strawweight Submission Grappling Bout: Milena Kaori vs. Bianco Basilio

• Featherweight Bout: Kirill Gorobets vs. Bruno Pucci

Source: Media Release