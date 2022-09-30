The ONE Championships continues it's action with the second event on Prime Video this week in the form of ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 (also known as ONE on Prime Video 2), which will be headlined by two title bouts.

After just over 33 hours from the completion of ONE 161, the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore will host the ONE Championship in back-to-back events with the second event to air in US prime time.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 2, ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan will put her title one the line against ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee. The two will tanlge for the third time in the ONE Championship with the scores even at 1-1.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was expected to take on Tayfun Ozcan in the co-headliner, but the champion pulled out due to illness, forcing a change to the card.

The co-main event will now see flyweights Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa battle for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

Also on the main card, Stamp Fairtex will lock horns with Jihin Radzuan in a women's atomweight bout after featherweights Martin Nguyen and Ilya Freymanov do battle. Plus, Timofey Nastyukhin meets Halil Amir in a lightweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The lead card will open with a heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix alternate bout as Rade Opacic faces Giannis Stoforidis. The lead card will also see Marat Grigorian, Tayfun Ozcan, Ryogo Takahashi, Oh Ho Taek, Anissa Meksen and Dangkongfah Banchamek in action.

Here is a look at the card and telecast details for ONE Fight Night 2:

ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 Card

Main Card

ONE Women's Strawweight Championship Bout: Xiong Jingnan (c) vs. Angela Lee

ONE Submission Grappling Flyweight Championship Bout: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa

Women's Atomweight Bout: Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan

Featherweight Bout: Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov

Lightweight Bout: Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir

Lead Card

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Featherweight Bout: Ryogo Takahashi vs. Oh Ho Taek

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek

ONE Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix Alternate Bout: Rade Opacic vs. Giannis Stoforidis

ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee 3 on Saturday, October 1 via Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, starting with the lead card at 5:30 AM IST followed by the main card at 7:30 AM IST.