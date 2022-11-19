TOPS approves foreign camps for Neeraj Chopra and three other athletes, to splash 94 lakhs

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in its 86th meeting on November 18th approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK). Neeraj, along with coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha would be training at Loughborough for 63 days and are set to leave for the UK later this week.

Besides Neeraj, the MOC also cleared the proposals for shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who, along with his coach and physiotherapist will be training at Prisma Sports Club, Jakarta, Indonesia for 29 days, wrestler Deepak Punia, who along with his physiotherapist would be training in Michigan, USA for 34 days.