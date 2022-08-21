UFC 278 results and recap: Edwards ends Usman welterweight title reign with stunning head-kick KO

Main Event: And New! Edwards stuns Usman in the final minute

UFC welterweight champion Usman was surprisingly put on his back and mounted by No. 2 contender Edwards in the first round of their rematch.

Edwards showed excellent wrestling counters, forcing Usman to stand and bang with him, which allowed the champion to set up a takedown at the end of round two and the momentum swung to Usman all the way to the final minute of the bout.

Then the entire game switched when Edwards timed a spectacular walk-off KO head kick that flattened Usman with one minute left on the clock.

After the come-from-behind victory, new champion Edwards said, 'I can't put it in words. You all doubted me, said I couldn't do it. Look at me now! Number one pound-for-pound head shot!

'I come from the trenches. I'm built for this. I'll go until it's done. Look at me now! I told you we can win a bout from the UK. Look at me now! I did it for you, mum, I told you I'd change our life! Look at me now!'

Co-main Event: Costa and Rockhold in grueling brawl

No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa made it a hard welcome back to the Octagon for former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold with blitzing punches, a takedown, and ground control in the first round.

Rockhold made a surge out of the corner in the second round and showed off his kicks, but Costa kept up the pressure and the fight went the third distance as a grueling brawl.

After the decision win, Costa said, 'The energy that came from this audience was amazing, because the last time I fought in front of people was in 2019. This was a war. It was a very good fight as well. He surprised me with a lot of good shots. People say he doesn't have a good chin, but he does.'

Other Main Card Action: Pedro, Pudilova claim stoppage wins

Tyson Pedro made quick work of Harry Hunsucker to claim the TKO finish just 65 seconds into the light heavyweight bout that opened the main card, while Lucie Pudilova claimed a second round TKO of Wu Yanan in a women's bantamweight bout.

Also on the main card, Merab Dvalishvili and veteran Jose Aldo took their bantamweight bout the distance with the former claiming the points on judges scorecard for a decision win.

Decisions dominate preliminary card

The preliminary card saw Marcin Tybura, Jared Gordon and Ange Loosa earn decision wins in their respective bouts against Alexander Romanov, Leonardo Santos and A.J. Fletcher. Meanwhile, an illegal elbow cost Luis Saldanha a point deduction with his bout against Sean Woodson ending in a split draw.

Two stoppages and 1 decision in early prelims

In the early preliminary card, a couple of flyweight bouts ended in stoppage as Victor Altamirano opened UFC 278 with a first round KO of Daniel Lacerda, while Amir Albazi choked out Francisco Figueiredo for a submission win. Also, Aori Qileng dominated Jay Perrin for a decision win over Jay Perrin in a bantamweight.

UFC 278 Results

Main Card

1. Welterweight Championship Bout: Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman (c) via KO (head kick) at 4:04 of round 5

2. Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

4. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Lucie Pudilova defeated Wu Yanan via TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of round 2

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker via TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:05 of round 1

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Alexander Romanov via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

2. Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon defeated Leonardo Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana ends in split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

4. Welterweight Bout: Ange Loosa defeated A.J. Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

1.Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi defeated Francisco Figueiredo via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of round 1

2. Bantamweight Bout: Aori Qileng defeated Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Flyweight Bout: Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Lacerda via TKO (punches and elbows) at 3:39 of round 1