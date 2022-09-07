After a history-making Paris event last week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to it's base with a welterweight headliner this weekend in UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz.

The main event of UFC 279 will see undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev battle perennial fan favorite Nate Diaz, while No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight Li Jingliang welcomes fellow fan favorite Tony Ferguson back to the division in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez both step in on short notice for an exciting catchweight fight at 180lbs after No. 4 ranked women's bantamweight contender Irene Aldana faces No. 11 Macy Chiasson in a pivotal bout.

The main card opener will see No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker squares off with Ion Cutelaba after featherweights, Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa clash in the ESPN+ Prelims headliner.

The preliminary and early prelims card will also see the likes of Jailton Almeida, Anton Turkalj, Denis Tiuliulin, Jamie Pickett, Jake Collier, Chris Barnett, Norma Dumont, Danyelle Wolf, Chad Anheliger, Alateng Heili, Melissa Martinez, Elise Reed, Darian Weeks and Yohan Lainesse in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 279: