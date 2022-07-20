UFC London 2022: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Bengaluru, July 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to London this weekend just four month after their last event in the city with yet another stacked card that will be headlined by a top contenders bout in the heavyweight division.

In the main event of UFC London 2022, No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes faces No. 6 ranked Tom Aspinall, while middleweight veteran No. 8 Jack Hermansson takes on fast-rising Chris Curtis in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, English fan favorite lightweight Paddy Pimblett takes on Jordan Leavitt in a bout sure to excite the home crowd, while No. 11 ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov returns to action against former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Plus, Molly McCann faces Hannah Goldy in an intriguing women's flyweight bout after top 10 light heavyweights, No. 8 ranked Paul Craig and No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir lock horns in the potential main card opener.

The preliminary card of UFC London, also known as UFC Fight Night 208 or UFC on ESPN +66, will feature a total of eight bouts with British MMA athletes like Mason Jones, Marc Diakiese, Nathaniel Wood, Jai Herbert and Muhammad Mokaev among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC London 2022: