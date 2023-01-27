UFC sign Bella Mir as brands first NIL ambassador

Las Vegas, January 27: The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Friday (January 27) announced the signing of Bella Mir, University of Iowa freshman and member of the women's wrestling team, as the brand's first NIL ambassador.

The president of the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, Dana White was proud that Mir made history by becoming a memeber of the UFC.

"Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I'm proud that she's making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa," White said.

"She's a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19.

"Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She's on another level, and we can't wait to see what she does next."

Who is Bella Mir?

Mir, the daughter of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, joined the women's Hawkeyes wrestling team after capturing four consecutive Nevada state high school wrestling titles.

During her high school career, she ranked sixth nationally in the 144 lbs. division and was a 2021 USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Champion.

A decorated jiu-jitsu practitioner, Mir also won the 2022 American National Jiu-Jitsu and 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championships.

"I'm super grateful and I honestly couldn't be more thankful to Dana and UFC for giving me this opportunity," said Mir. "I'm going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I'm all about."

Bella Mir MMA Record

As a combat sports athlete, she made her professional MMA debut on October 10, 2020, securing a unanimous decision victory while competing as a member of iKon Fighting Federation.

She is currently 3-0 and was named the 2022 Female Fighter of the Year by UFC Fight Pass, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

In 2021, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy. This policy was updated in 2022 and allows all NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL.

