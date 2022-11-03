UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's series of events at the Apex with UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 72 or UFC Fight Night 214) headlined by an intriguing women's strawweight bout.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 54, women's strawweight contenders clash as No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez battles No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos, while the co-main event features Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.

Also on the main card, gritty heavyweights collide when Chase Sherman takes on Josh Parisian after Tagir Ulanbekov squares off with Nate Maness in a flyweight bout.

Plus, Grant Dawson aims to hand Mark O. Madsen his first professional loss in an exciting

lightweight tilt when they meet in the potential main card opener after Darrick Minner meets Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at featherweight to close the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Miranda Maverick, Shanna Young, Mario Bautista, Benito Lopez, Polyana Viana, Jinh Yu Frey, Liudvik Sholinian, Johnny Munoz Jr., Carlos Candelario, Jake Hadley, Tamires Vidal and Ramona Pascual in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 64:

When and where is UFC Vegas 64 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 5) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (November 6).

What time does UFC Vegas 64 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, November 5) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, November 5) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 6).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 64?

The main card will shown live on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, the entire card will be available on ESPN+ in the United States.

UFC Vegas 64 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

2. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

3. Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

4. Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

5. Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

3. Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

5. Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

6. Flyweight Bout: Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

7. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual