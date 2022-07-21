ViewSonic Launches XG2431, First Monitor With Blur Buster 2.0 Certification

New Delhi, July 21: ViewSonicCorp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today, the launch of their latest professional gaming monitor XG2431 in India. It will be available in Amazon Prime day sales.

Xg2431 is a sleek yet powerful 24-inch display equipped with the world's most responsive IPS panel in a gaming monitor that delivers vibrant visuals with a staggering 0.5ms (GtG) response time.

Additionally, it is approved by the renowned Blur Busters, a veritable authority in the industry when the topic is the smoothness of displaying motion. The display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and is AMD FreeSyncTM Premium certified, to deliver a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

Rich with features, ViewSonic XG2431 is an ultra-responsive Gaming Monitor that comes with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD (1080p) resolution that supports adaptive sync for variable refresh rates (VRR) from both AMD and NVIDIA graphics units.

Additionally, the monitor is equipped with the brand-new ViewSonic PureXPTM technology that utilizes advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting, and strobe crosstalk. The technology gives the option to toggle its intensity up to four different levels (light, normal, extreme, and ultra) and an optional Custom XP+ mode in which the users can tune the response times to as low as 0.1ms or achieve a brighter overall image with backlight strobe. The monitor thus boasts of excellent motion blur reduction and maximized visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games.

ViewSonic XG2431 Gaming Monitor:

Specifications

Display Size: 24-inch

Resolution FHD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Connectivity: HDMI, DP Port, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0, Audio Output

Backlight Life (Hours): 30000 Hrs (Min)

Panel Fast: IPS

Adaptive Sync technology: AMD Freesync Premium

Refresh Rate (Hz): 240Hz

Response Time: 0.5Hz

With an industry-leading response time coupled with spectacular true-to-life colors and VESA Display HDR 400 certification that promises a high-fidelity image, the XG2431 levels the playing field between the gaming enthusiasts and the pros in competitive First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games effortlessly.

Commenting on the new launch Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing -IT Business, ViewSonic India said, "At ViewSonic product innovation for the gaming community is one of the prime focuses of our business in India. The new gaming monitor, XG2431 is the most responsive IPS screen designed for a spectacular home gaming experience, loaded with attractive features and the latest technology a user needs for high-performance gaming. The monitor is affordably priced to expand our market reach and is ideal for both casual & enthusiast gamers."

One of the key USP of this gaming monitor is that it is the first in the world to be certified under the 'Blur Busters Approved 2.0' program, for which it had to pass the rigorous display motion testing thresholds set by Blur Busters. As a benefit of this certification, the XG2431 includes pre-tuned strobing blur reduction modes and support for an additional tuning utility that can help you optimise and tweak the backlight strobe and response times.

To sweeten the pot, the monitor also has a frameless design, and ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustments, giving gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort. Gamers can relish smooth, drag-free mouse movements with the additional expandable Mouse Anchor. It eliminates cable slack and improves precision by keeping the mouse cable taut in the heat of battle making it the ideal choice for an avid gamer looking for an overall pleasurable experience while gaming.

ViewSonic XG2431 Gaming Monitor will be exclusively on Amazon for an MRP- INR 33,300 and MOP- INR 29,999.

Source: Media Release