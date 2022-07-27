Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022: Broadcasters, TV Channel List in India, Timing, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, July 27: The Commonwealth Games 2022, also known as Birmingham 2022 will officially begin with the opening ceremony on Thursday (July 28) at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

While the broadcast of the CWG 2022 start with the opening ceremony, the events will start the following day with the Birmingham 2022 set to take place across 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham.

Athletes and players from a total of 72 countries part of the Commonwealth of Nations will compete at the Games that will close on August 8. A total of 280 events in 20 sports is set to take place at the Birmingham 2022.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India:

When does Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 starts on July 28 and ends on August 8.

What time do the events of Commonwealth Games 2022 start and end?

The events start at 9 AM Local Time and will go on till 10 PM Local Time. Due to time difference the events will start in India at 1:30 PM IST and go on till the early hours of the next day 2:30 AM IST.

Who holds the Broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022?

SunSetVine+ is host broadcaster for the games, while the broadcast rights are as follows:

India: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), DD Sports

UK: BBC

Australia: Seven Network

Brunei: RTB (Radio Television Brunei)

Canada: CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation)

Malaysia: Astro, RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia)

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Singapore: Mediacorp

Wales: S4C

Which TV channel will telecast Commonwealth Games 2022 events in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the broadcasters of CWG 2022 in India and you can watch events on Sony TEN 1 SD/HD, Sony TEN 2 SD/HD, Sony TEN 3 SD/HD, Sony TEN 4 SD/HD and Sony SIX SD/HD. One can also watch the events live on Doordarshan as DD Sports will broadcast the events live daily.

How to stream Commonwealth Games 2022 events online in India?

Commonwealth Games 2022 will be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.