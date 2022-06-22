World Athletics Championships 2022: Full List of Indian Athletes, Schedule, Live Streaming and Timing in IST
India will look to better their solitary medal haul when they compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 24 at Eugene in Oregon, USA.
Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.
Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others.
The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30. Now, let's take a look at the Indian athletes headed to World Athletics Championships 2022 and the event dates and timing in IST:
|Athlete(s)
|Event
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Men's Shot Put
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 20km Race Walk
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men's 20km Race Walk
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's Long jump
|Muhammed Anees Yahiya
|Men's Long Jump
|Jeswin Aldrin
|Men's Long Jump
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple jump
|Praveen Chithravel
|Men's Triple jump
|Eldhose Paul
|Men's Triple Jump
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|MP Jabir
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Noah Nirmal Tom
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv)
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Muhammed Ajmal
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Naganathan Pandi
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Muhammed Anas Yahiya
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|S Dhanalakshmi
|Women's 200m
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Time in IST
|July 16
|Women's 20 Kilometers Race Walk
|Final
|1:40 AM
|July 16
|Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk
|Final
|3:40 AM
|July 16
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|Heats
|5:45 AM
|July 16
|Men's Long Jump
|Qualification
|6:30 AM
|July 16
|Men's Shot Put
|Qualification
|7:25 AM
|July 16
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Heats
|11:05 PM
|July 17
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Heats
|1:50 AM
|July 17
|Men's Long Jump
|Final
|6:55 AM
|July 18
|Men's Shot Put
|Final
|6:57 AM
|July 19
|Women's 200m
|Heats
|6:30 AM
|July 19
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Final
|7:50 AM
|July 20
|Women's 200m
|Semi-final
|6:35 AM
|July 20
|Men's 400m Hurdles
|Final
|8:20 AM
|July 21
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|3:50 AM
|July 21
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|5:20 AM
|July 21
|Women's 300om Steeplechase
|Final
|8:15 AM
|July 22
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|5:35 AM
|July 22
|Men's Triple Jump
|Qualification
|6:50 AM
|July 22
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Final
|6:50 AM
|July 22
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|7:15 AM
|July 22
|Women's 200m
|Final
|8:05 AM
|July 24
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Heats
|6:15 AM
|July 24
|Men's Triple Jump
|Final
|6:30 AM
|July 24
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Final
|7:05 AM
|July 25
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Final
|8:05 AM
No channel will telecast the event live in India. However, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown.