Australian GP: 5 riders, 40 points, 1 Phillip Island

Miller in spotlight

Miller will be firmly in the spotlight this weekend as he rides with the factory Ducati on home turf for the first time, and he has chance to turn that into even more momentum.

Of the top five in the title fight he has scored the most points across the triple header - 56, with the next best being Bastianini on 42 - and over the two flyaways it is a whopping 45/50 for the number 43.

Closed at top

For comparison, across Motegi and Buriram, Bastianini has scored 17, Bagnaia 16, Quartararo eight and Aleix Espargaro just five points.

It is closed at the top as one rider or another has faltered, but Miller has chased down that gap because he absolutely has not. So what has he got on home turf?

Track record

When it comes to track records, however, there are two names that immediately stand out. The first is Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), who brought a Yamaha win drought to an end in 2018 and was then the only rider able to stay anywhere near Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 2019 before a crash out as they battled on the final lap.

Vinales returns to the track on a newer machine to him, but one he is getting more and more consistently fast on. Is Phillip Island underlined as another real shot at victory? At Silverstone he was less than half a second shy.

Rumble Down Under

Buckle up to rumble Down Under as the fight for the crown reaches fever pitch. Five riders, 40 points, and one ribbon of poetry written in tarmac. This weekend the Australian GP promises much and will likely deliver even more, with too many headlines already drafted as we make the journey south to Phillip Island.

Join us for another stunner on Sunday at 2pm local time (8.30am IST) as the screw turns on the title fight once again. Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.