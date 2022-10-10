Australian GP: 5 riders, 40 points, 1 Phillip Island
Bengaluru, October 10: It is an overused phrase, but there truly is nowhere like Phillip Island. A MotoGP Grand Prix circuit so perfectly poised to deliver great racing - and serve up an incredible experience in the saddle - that it's almost a myth unto itself, there could be no better stage to kick off the next double header.
If that wasn't enough, there are also now five riders within 40 points, with 75 still up for grabs.
Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) remains the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is now within just two points, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) within 20, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 39 and, last but by absolutely no means least, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) is the rider at a deficit of 40. But as they-- there is no place like home...
Miller will be firmly in the spotlight this weekend as he rides with the factory Ducati on home turf for the first time, and he has chance to turn that into even more momentum.
Of the top five in the title fight he has scored the most points across the triple header - 56, with the next best being Bastianini on 42 - and over the two flyaways it is a whopping 45/50 for the number 43.
For comparison, across Motegi and Buriram, Bastianini has scored 17, Bagnaia 16, Quartararo eight and Aleix Espargaro just five points.
It is closed at the top as one rider or another has faltered, but Miller has chased down that gap because he absolutely has not. So what has he got on home turf?
When it comes to track records, however, there are two names that immediately stand out. The first is Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), who brought a Yamaha win drought to an end in 2018 and was then the only rider able to stay anywhere near Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 2019 before a crash out as they battled on the final lap.
Vinales returns to the track on a newer machine to him, but one he is getting more and more consistently fast on. Is Phillip Island underlined as another real shot at victory? At Silverstone he was less than half a second shy.
Buckle up to rumble Down Under as the fight for the crown reaches fever pitch. Five riders, 40 points, and one ribbon of poetry written in tarmac. This weekend the Australian GP promises much and will likely deliver even more, with too many headlines already drafted as we make the journey south to Phillip Island.
Join us for another stunner on Sunday at 2pm local time (8.30am IST) as the screw turns on the title fight once again. Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.