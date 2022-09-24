Japanese GP: Marc Marquez ends three-year pole draught

Bengaluru, September 24: After 1,071 days - and another 90 minutes - Marc Marquez is back on top as the Repsol Honda rider grabbed his 91st Grand Prix pole position for the Japanese GP at the Twing Ring Motegi.

The heavens opened over Motegi and a pole position drought was also broken as Marquez qualified fastest.

After a 90-minute delay to the schedule, the Spaniard rider set a 1:55.214 in a wet MotoGP Q2 session to score a first pole since the 2019 Japanese GP.

Second went to Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), while Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) made the front row for the first time in the premier class.

Although there was joy for the eight-time world champion across all classes, none of this year's three title contenders qualified any higher than sixth.

That was Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), with neither Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) nor Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) making the first two rows.