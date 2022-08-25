Marc Marquez given the green light to resume further training on bike

Bengaluru, August 25: Following his latest medical check, six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to intensify his training and assess the condition of his arm on a motorcycle.

As per a Repsol Honda Team media release, the Spaniard has completed another successful medical check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

His trusted medical team, comprising Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo, Dr Samuel Antuna and Dr Angel Cotorro were all pleased with the healing and recovery of the right humerus.

The medical team have given Marquez approval to intensify his training, adding more weight and introducing more varied exercises into his routine.

Alongside this, it has also been agreed for the eight-time world champion across all classes to start training on motorcycles to understand the condition of his right arm with further context.

Advertisement Advertisement

From the findings of this outing, Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team will assess the following steps needed.

"Today, I had the opportunity to evaluate Marc Marquez in regard to his surgical procedure recently performed at Mayo Clinic. Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well. Today, he underwent radiographs and a CT scan that show complete bone union," Sotelo said.

The 29-year-old made a brief appearance in the Repsol Honda box for the recent Austrian GP to re-connect with his team and plan for the future.

Marquez, who finished 10th at the Italian GP in Mugello had decided to take a short break from competitive action after a surgery in his arm and had recently penned an emotional letter to his fans, about his road to recovery from injury.

The letter, which became viral on social media, had given a detailed account of his journey over the past nine months and his current condition.

It remains to be seen as to when Marquez would resume his 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship campaign.

Seven races are left in the 13-leg calendar with the Sarino Grand Prix next in line at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on September 4.