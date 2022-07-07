Nadal vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head


London, July 7: The second seed Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal overcame injury and the fearless Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller to reach his 8th Wimbledon semifinal, while Kyrgios battled past Cristian Garin in straight sets to seal his first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, will look to keep his career slam dreams alive and get closer to his third Wimbledon title when he faces Kyrgios, who looks to script further history. This will be the third meeting between the pair in Wimbledon and they head into Friday's match level at 1-1.

The winner of the Nadal-Kyrgios semifinal will face the winner of the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon 2022 final on Sunday (July 10).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal, Nadal vs Kyrgios:

Nadal vs Kyrgios date, time, tv channel and live streaming info

When is Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).

What time will the Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Nadal and Kyrgios is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8).

Where and how to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India?

The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios Route to Semifinal
RoundRafael NadalNick Kyrgios
FirstFrancisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4)Paul Jubb (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5)
SecondRicardas Berankis (6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3)Filip Krajinovic (6-2, 6-3, 6-1)
ThirdLorenzo Sonego (6-1, 6-2, 6-4)Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7))
Round of 16Botic van de Zandschulp (6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6))Brandon Nakashima (4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2)
QuarterfinalTaylor Fritz (3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4))Cristian Garin (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5))
Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Head to Head

In the 9 meetings overall between the two, Rafael Nadal has had the better of Nick Kyrgios in 6 matches.

In the 3 grand slam meetings between the pair, Nadal has beaten Kyrgios in Wimbledon and Australian Open once, while the Aussie has got the better of the Spaniard once in Wimbledon.

YearEventCourtRoundWinnerScore
2022Indian Wells MastersHardQuartefinalRafael Nadal7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4
2020Australian OpenHardRound of 16Rafael Nadal6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4)
2019WimbledonGrassRound of 64Rafael Nadal6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3)
2019Acapulco OpenHardRound of 16Nick Kyrgios3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6)
2017China OpenHardFinalRafael Nadal6-2, 6-1
2017Cincinnati MastersHardQuarterfinalNick Kyrgios6-2, 7-5
2017Madrid MastersClayRound of 16Rafael Nadal6-3, 6-1
2016Rome MastersClayRound of 16Rafael Nadal6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4
2014WimbledonGrassRound of 16Nick Kyrgios7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3

Published On July 7, 2022

