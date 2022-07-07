Nadal vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

London, July 7: The second seed Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal overcame injury and the fearless Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller to reach his 8th Wimbledon semifinal, while Kyrgios battled past Cristian Garin in straight sets to seal his first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, will look to keep his career slam dreams alive and get closer to his third Wimbledon title when he faces Kyrgios, who looks to script further history. This will be the third meeting between the pair in Wimbledon and they head into Friday's match level at 1-1.

The winner of the Nadal-Kyrgios semifinal will face the winner of the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon 2022 final on Sunday (July 10).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal, Nadal vs Kyrgios: