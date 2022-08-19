US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money


Advertisement

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a whopping $60 million USD, topping last year's record-breaking $57.5 million USD, as prize money for the US Open 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home $2.6 million USD each.

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1.3 million USD, with the semi-finalists also making $705,000 USD and quarter-finalists also making $445,000 USD.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $80,000 USD for the round of 128, $121,000 USD for round of 64, $188,000 USD for round of 32 and $278,000 USD for round of 16.

Also, the US Open 2022 qualifying tournament will distribute $6.25 million USD with the final round of the qualifiers earning $44,000 USD.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $688,000 USD, while the runners up of both the events will earn $344,000 USD. The US Open 2022 main draw gets underway on August 29 with the final scheduled for September 11.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of US Open prize money 2022:

US Open 2022 Men's & Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown
RoundPrize Money in USDPrize Money in INR
Winner$2,600,000Rs 20.74 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up$1,300,000Rs 9.75 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists$705,000 EachRs 5.62 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists$445,000 EachRs 3.34 Crore (approximately)
Round of 16$278,000 EachRs 2.22 Crore (approximately)
Round of 32$188,000 EachRs 1.41 Crore (approximately)
Round of 64$121,000 EachRs 96 Lakhs (approximately)
Round of 128$80,000 EachRs 64 Lakhs (approximately)

USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Advertisement
Advertisement

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

US Open 2022 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown
RoundPrize Money in USDPrize Money in INR
Winners$688,000Rs 5.16 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up$344,000Rs 2.58 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists$172,000 per pairRs 1.29 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists$97,500 per pairRs 78 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16$56,400 per pairRs 42.29 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32$35,800 per pairRs 28.55 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 64$21,300 per pairRs 16 Lakhs (Approximately)

USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

Defending Champions or US Open 2021 Champions

Men's Singles: Daniil Medvedev

Women's Singles: Emma Raducanu

Men's Doubles: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Women's Doubles: Samantha Stosur / Zhang Shuai

Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury

Advertisement

More US OPEN News arrow_forward

Read More About: us open grand slam tennis united states
Published On August 19, 2022

Read more...