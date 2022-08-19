US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a whopping $60 million USD, topping last year's record-breaking $57.5 million USD, as prize money for the US Open 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home $2.6 million USD each.

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1.3 million USD, with the semi-finalists also making $705,000 USD and quarter-finalists also making $445,000 USD.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $80,000 USD for the round of 128, $121,000 USD for round of 64, $188,000 USD for round of 32 and $278,000 USD for round of 16.

Also, the US Open 2022 qualifying tournament will distribute $6.25 million USD with the final round of the qualifiers earning $44,000 USD.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $688,000 USD, while the runners up of both the events will earn $344,000 USD. The US Open 2022 main draw gets underway on August 29 with the final scheduled for September 11.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of US Open prize money 2022: