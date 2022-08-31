US Open: Reigning champion Emma Raducanu loses opener against Cornet in straight sets

New York, August 31: Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been eliminated in the first round after going down in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 against Alize Cornet on Wednesday (August 31).

Raducanu struggled with both her serve and her ground strokes early on against her French opponent.

She won just 40 per cent (10-of-25) of her service points in the opening set, while committing 18 unforced errors with seven winners as she had her serve broken three times.

After footage emerged of Raducanu distressed during a recent training session due to blisters and hand issues, it was no surprise to see her call for a medical timeout between the sets, needing some running repairs and fresh band-aids.

The women traded breaks of serve continuously throughout the match, with four breaks from the first five games of the second set, but every time Raducanu gained any momentum, Cornet would answer immediately.

For the match, Raducanu only held serve twice from nine attempts. Cornet will meet Katerina Siniakova in the second round.

Data Slam: Raducanu hits cold stretch at the worst time

It was not a great preparation for her maiden grand slam title defence, with Raducanu now collecting four straight-sets losses from her past six matches.

The 19-year-old has had a disappointing season, and has not won three matches in a row since last year's US Open.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Raducanu – 15/30

Cornet – 22/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Raducanu – 2/2

Cornet – 1/9

BREAK POINTS WON

Raducanu – 4/6

Cornet – 7/10