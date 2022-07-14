AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view date, location and ticket details revealed

Bengaluru, July 14: Much like the WWE, AEW has also added Big-Four pay-per-views to their calendar. One of those events in the form of All Out is coming up with the 2022 edition, later this summer.

As revealed on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest: Week One, 2022 All Out week will go down in late August and early September in Chicago, Illinois.

The actual All Out pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, September 4th at the NOW Arena. AEW Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, August 31 while Rampage will be held on Friday, September 2 at the same arena.

All Out 2022 is going to be the third Big-Four pay-per-view event in the AEW calendar. The remaining events of the Big-Four slots are Revolution, Double Or Nothing, and Full Gear. The latter event is likely to take place in the Fall and thereby close the PPV schedule for this year.

It was confirmed by the All Elite Wrestling promotion that the fans can purchase tickets for all three events set for All Out 2022 week at AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com starting from Friday, July 15 at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT/8 AM PT.

Also, the fans will be able to stream All Out on Fite TV and Bleacher Report, the usual platform for watching AEW PPVs. AEW Dynamite will be available for streaming on TBS Network at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT while Rampage will be available on TNT Network at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT/7 PM PT.

This will the third straight year that All Out will be held in the Chicago area with the tradition starting in 2019. Back then, All Elite Wrestling was trying to find a foothold on the professional wrestling map and All Out played a significant role in finding success.

Last year the event was hosted in a big way as it had the returning and Chicago hometown favorite CM Punk competing in his first match after almost eight long years. Also, Chris Jericho put his career on the line in a marquee match.

The full match card for the 2021 AEW All Out pay-per-view is given below:

- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin (with Sting)

– AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage

– Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he will retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

– “The Big Show” Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

– Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

– TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

– Steel Cage Match For The AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Bros

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Andrade El Idolo (with Chavo Guerrero Jr.) vs. Pac

– 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW Women’s World Championship match: Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa vs. The Bunny vs. Big Swole vs. Julia Hart vs. Tay Conti vs. Diamante vs. Penelope