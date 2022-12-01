AEW Dynamite: Diamond Ring Battle Royale; Title Match and more announced

Bengaluru, December 1: All Elite Wrestling promotion made the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale contests an annual tradition. Till now, three such battle royals were hosted on AEW programme and MJF has won every single one of them.

The big matchup will be returning to AEW Dynamite, next week to determine the next holder of the patented Diamond Ring. Being the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF won't feature in that match but AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Winner Ricky Starks has entered the fray.

The full list of this Diamond Ring Battle Royale is yet to be announced but it's been confirmed that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will have a sit down with Tony Schiavone. This will be her first interview since winning the title at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Additionally, a tag team title match featuring former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has been announced. That being said, the December 8 episode of AEW Dynamite card stands as follows:

- Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager

- Jamie Hayter sits down with Tony Schiavone

Claudio has also been announced to get a shot at the ROH World Title held by Chris Jericho at the ROH Final Battle PPV event. If he loses this match then he will have to join Jericho Appreciation Society members.

Speaking of the JAS faction, Renee Paquette had a sit-down interview with the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite, last night. Wheeler Yuta challenged Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship during the segment and the match was officially announced for Final Battle.

ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The match card for the event goes as follows:

- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli - ROH World Championship Match (If Claudio loses he'll have to join JAS)

- Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta - ROH Pure Championship Match

In more news from the latest edition of Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett debuted on AEW TV by attacking Darby Allin with his signature guitar shot to the head.

Now, the veteran will appear on Rampage this week to team up with Jay Lethal to take on Private Party. This marks Jarrett's first televised match in three years. His last TV match took place on February 16, 2019, for the Mexico-based AAA promotion.

An All-Atlantic Championship Match has also been added to this Friday's AEW Rampage with an added stipulation. On Dynamite, Q.T. Marshall requested time from both Tony Schiavone and All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

During the confrontation, Marshall said that he wanted a lumberjack match for the mid-card AEW title. Before he could say anything else, Cassidy agreed to his terms and made the match, official for Rampage.

In addition to the lumberjack match this Friday, Marshall's buddy in The Factory, Cole Karter will be seen in a singles competition against Darby Allin. The confirmed match card for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage goes as follows:

- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall - All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match

- Private Party vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

- Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

- Swerve In Our Glory speak

- The Acclaimed speak

- Saraya sits down with Renee Paquette for her first interview since her Full Gear returning match