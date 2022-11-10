AEW Full Gear 2022: WWE Hall of Famer, Title Match and more announced

Bengaluru, November 10: Veteran professional wrestling booker and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will team up with Jay Lethal against the team of another WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear in just two weeks' time.

Just a week after his entry into the AEW scene, Jarrett returned to AEW programme on this week's Dynamite to align himself with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Cole Karter.

Jeff then would recap the history shared by Lethal, Dutt, and himself, from their IMPACT Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling days. Indian wrestler Satnam Singh was referred to as "a legitimate giant," in comparison to "fake giants in red skinny jeans," Braun Strowman in WWE.

Jarrett's promo went on and on until an AEW crew member asked him to get off the stage. A fuming Jarrett then chased down the AEW official with a guitar but Sonjay Dutt calmed him down.

Jarrett's match at AEW Full Gear will be his third bout in 2022, following his victory over Effy at The Wrld On GCW show in January, and then during Ric Flair's Last Match where Jarrett and Lethal lost to Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in a tag team bout.

Advertisement

Jarrett and Sting are also renewing their storied rivalry from their time in TNA/IMPACT. At Full Gear, they share the ring for the first time since TNA Bound for Glory 2010, where D'Angelo Dinero, Kevin Nash, and Sting defeated Jarrett and Samoa Joe in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match.

It was also announced during AEW Dynamite that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Nyla Rose at Full Gear. This will continue the ongoing rivalry between the two AEW female wrestlers.

Nyla Rose stole Cargill's TBS Championship as well as her ride and she is yet to face repercussions for that. The undefeated TBS Champion wanted to settle the score with the former AEW Women's World Champion and she will get the opportunity at the final AEW PPV of 2022.

Speaking of former AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker will feature perhaps in the biggest match of her career when she takes on Saraya in the latter's in-ring return after five long years.

After a back-and-forth verbal encounter on the mic, Saraya issued a challenge for Britt Baker saying that she'll see the DMD at Full Gear. The match was thereby officially announced as Saraya has also been medically cleared by the AEW doctors.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The updated match card for the show following this week's Dynamite goes as follows:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

- Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

- ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) (c) (with WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)

- TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

- TBS Women's Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final (Winner will get his Title match at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming)