Elimination Chamber 2023: Undisputed WWE Title Match set; New Chamber Match qualifier

The main event match for Elimination Chamber 2023 has been announced by the WWE where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.

The match was confirmed on the latest episode of Smackdown where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble event, this past weekend that forced The Bloodline to unleash an attack on Sami.

The Bloodline leader gloated about giving "the opportunity of a lifetime" to Sami but he squandered it. Hence, Roman wanted to talk about Cody Rhodes, the guy who won the Royal Rumble and someone who deserves his attention.

Just after this, Sami attacked Roman from behind, but the champion fought back and asked Paul Heyman to give him a Steel Chair. However, Sami ultimately planted Roman with a spear.

Having a mic in his hand, Sami spelt out his pledge and that’s to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa then ambushed Zayn, allowing Roman to recuperate and bark orders to them for more punishment toward Sami. Solo wanted to hit Sami with a chair on the neck but Roman stopped him from doing so.

Roman then uttered the following to confirm that he will put his undisputed title on the line at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break you in front of your entire family.”

The crowd was chanting “we want Jey” throughout this segment as they wanted Jey Uso to show up to rescue Sami but he was a no-show. His absence also raised a question on next week’s scheduled undisputed tag team title defence of the Usos against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Over on Raw, it was confirmed that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania opponent will be decided inside the Elimination Chamber.

WWE Official Adam Pearce named four women who have already qualified as they were the four final women in the Women’s Royal Rumble match: Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross.

Over on Smackdown, Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega in a Fatal-4-Way to become the fifth participant in the Chamber match.

Next week on Raw, the final spot in the Chamber match will be filled via another Fatal-4-Way featuring Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Mia 'Michin’ Yim, and the returning Carmella.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, February 18 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The updated match card for the show stands as follows:

# Elimination Chamber Match for WWE United States Championship:

Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford or Elias vs. Angelo Dawkins or Damian Priest

# Number-One Contender's Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Raw Women's Championship:

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Candice LeRae or "Michin" Mia Yim or Piper Niven or Carmella

# Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn