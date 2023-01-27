Royal Rumble 2023: Spoiler on Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Bengaluru, January 27: WWE is all set to deliver the 2023 annual Royal Rumble within just a few hours which will also be the first WWE Network Specials for this year after an unusual gap of more than two months.

In one of the marquee matches for the evening, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his long-term rival Kevin Owens.

The champion is obviously a huge favorite to retain his title just like he had done for the past two years or more. The challenger vowed to take the title away by any means but with The Bloodline members playing dividend, he'll have to topple insurmountable odds.

Besides, Owens' former best buddy and how his own countryman Sami Zayn will reportedly play a key factor in the match, by possibly helping The Tribal Chief to retain his dual titles.

According to a report from Xero News, the former Intercontinental Champion will play a vital role in the undisputed title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

"Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in some form."

This comes after Roman Reigns found him not guilty for the time being on Raw XXX in a Tribal Court session. But then he also added that he's put Sami to the final test on tomorrow's championship match.

Advertisement

It's unclear how Sami's involvement will affect the match but down the road, he's likely receiving a major push in the WrestleMania 39 season. He's going to be a member in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.

Scheduled for February 18, 2023, posters and chair designs for the Elimination Chamber event have been leaked on social media, and Zayn's face is prominently featured in it.

This only suggests that the Canadian Superstar's involvement in the title match at Royal Rumble will eventually allow him to participate in the Chamber Match or in a title match encounter, itself against Roman Reigns which was previously reported by multiple sources.

Sami has become an organic babyface over the past few months due to his involvement with The Bloodline. Hence, he's also expected to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match or the Elimination Chamber Match, next month to become the next challenger for Reigns.

At this point, everything is under speculation as a big return from The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin could ruin things for Sami given that WWE wants to depend more on the legendary names than active roster members in the WrestleMania season.