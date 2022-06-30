Summerslam 2022: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ appearance schedule before WWE PLE

Bengaluru, June 30: Brock Lesnar has been a regular feature on WWE television on the Road to Wrestlemania 38. After a brief hiatus following the April event, he’s back on board as WWE heads towards Summerslam 2022.

The six-time WWE Champion returned to the promotion on the June 17 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, targeting the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and got booked into a title match.

In the rematch from Wrestlemania 38 Night Two, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will now duke it out in a Last Man Standing capacity in Summerslam 2022 main event. To build things up for the bout, both these two top superstars will also make appearances on WWE’s weekly programme.

The July 22 Smackdown episode from Boston, Massachusetts followed by the July 29 in Atlanta, Georgia will mark the final two episodes before SummerSlam and both these shows have Lesnar included as the top attraction.

As of this writing, The Beast is not being advertised for this week’s July 1 episode in Phoenix, Arizona, next Friday’s July 8 episode in Fort Worth, Texas, or the July 15 edition in Orlando, Florida.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is being promoted for the July 8th Smackdown by both Forth Worth’s Dickies Arena and WWE. July 15’s host venue, Amway Center also has him posted on a graphic but he isn’t mentioned in the event details section.

Neither WWE nor the State Farm Arena is advertising The Tribal Chief for the July 29 Summerslam go-home episode of Smackdown but he’s present on the graphic posted by TD Garden for the July 22nd episode. WWE.com ticket section for that night does include him as a “Featured Superstar” which indicates that he’ll be there.

Going by the current schedule, WWE might not arrange a face-to-face confrontation between the two titans except for the July 22 Boston episode.

Both Reigns and Lesnar are expected to work a limited schedule throughout this summer so that they can perform in the lined-up Stadium Shows in the near future (July 30 Summerslam in Nashville, September 3 Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, and the TBA Saudi Arabia event in November).

These two main event attractions were also previously advertised to appear at Money in the Bank 2022 set for this weekend. But the premium live event was shifted from the Allegiant Stadium to a smaller venue, the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE then subsequently removed them from the annual PLE.