Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Spoiler on WWE PLE match outcomes

Bengaluru, November 25: With Triple H in charge of creative booking in WWE alongside a brand new theme, fans are really excited about how things will go down at Survivor Series WarGame 2022, this weekend.

To date, five matches have been announced for the WWE Network Specials including two title matches, one from Raw and one from Smackdown. Then obviously, there will be two introductory WarGames Matches as the main event attractions.

As always, betting odds for Survivor Series WarGames are out, courtesy of BetOnline revealing the possible match results from the night. It appears that both the heel sides are favorites heading into their respective gimmick match.

In the Men's WarGames match, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes will collide against The Bloodline - Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

With two Undisputed Champions on their side, the heel team is -150 favorites to win this bout, while the babyfaces are slight +110 underdogs. It makes sense keeping in mind that The Bloodline has been irresistible on WWE TV.

In the Women's WarGames match, the team of Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross are -300 favorites to defeat the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a TBA competitor to be announced, standing at +200.

The situation could change tonight on Smackdown if and when a surprise name gets added to Team Bianca. Top Superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are speculated to be the upcoming addition to the scene.

In the United States Title Match, Seth Rollins is a huge -400 favorite to retain his belt in a Triple Threat also featuring Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. Seth has barely enjoyed three weeks of time as the reigning champion and it doesn't make any sense to end the run of a top superstar in a short time span.

In the other title match at Survivor Series WarGames, Ronda Rousey is an unmatched favorite standing at -4000 against a rookie opponent in Shotzi at +850 to successfully defend her title for the second time in her ongoing reign.

Ronda herself is the strongest name available on the blue brand while her current alliance with Shayna Baszler must have acted as the inducer to keep her in a position where no one can believe a loss for her at the PLE.

In the remaining bout, AJ Styles is a -400 favorite to defeat Finn Balor, a +250 underdog. The O.C. leader hasn't received a singles victory in nearly three years in a PLE and he needs this win to bounce back in his career.

At a glance, the latest betting odds for Survivor Series WarGames 2022 are given below [Favorites are shown with a (-) sign or a smaller number while the underdogs are shown by a (+) sign or a larger number]

- Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (-160) vs. Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens (+120)

- Women's WarGames Match: Team Bayley (-350) vs. Team Belair (+225)

- AJ Styles (-400) vs. Finn Balor (+250)

- WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) (-400) vs. Austin Theory (+200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+1600)

- SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (C) (-4000) vs Shotzi (+850)

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event airs, live, this Saturday from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Peacock will broadcast the event around the United States while everywhere else, WWE Network will be the streaming partner.