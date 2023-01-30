WrestleMania 39: Spoiler on WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bengaluru, January 30: As seen at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event, Rhea Ripley entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match as the number-one seed and won the match by spending over an hour in the melee.

After outlasting 29 other superstars, The Nightmare has literally lived up to her gimmick and she is now all set to feature in the WrestleMania main event capacity by going after the Raw/Smackdown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley belongs to the Raw Women's Division where Bianca Belair is the reigning champion for almost a year. The general belief is that these two are set to clash in a mega WrestleMania match following The Rumble.

The top babyface (Bianca Belair) vs. top heel (Rhea Ripley) equation of the red brand will also help build the match in a natural manner. However, WWE might have already planned for a swerve for the Show of Shows.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had a face-to-face confrontation at Raw XXX, and it seems this would be the lineup for WrestleMania 39 as WWE planted the seeds for a future title match with that segment.

According to the reports of Xero News, WWE Officials are discussing a championship switch in time for 'Mania where Bianca Belair would drop her RAW Women's Title, next month, possibly to Becky Lynch.

Belair would then move to SmackDown to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. This does make sense from a creative perspective as no-WrestleMania caliber opponent is available for Flair on the blue brand, anyway.

From Raw side, the potential new champion Becky Lynch could be challenged by the Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley at the Biggest Event of the Year.

"The latest belief from source is Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be the top WrestleMania matches for the women.

There has been some talk of Bianca dropping to Becky or Rhea in the Elimination Chamber match and then challenging Flair. And either Becky or Rhea to win the Rumble and challenge the other."

Belair has long been speaking about a WrestleMania showdown against Charlotte Flair since The Queen is the only one from WWE's Four-Horsewomen whom she hasn't defeated for a championship.

WWE must've listened to her pledge and plans are seemingly in motion in that way if Raw XXX was any indication. But we have to wait until February's Elimination Chamber to receive confirmations around the top women's title matches for WrestleMania Hollywood.