WrestleMania 39: WWE confirms two championship matches for April PLE

Bengaluru, January 31: Months of speculations came true as WWE has finally confirmed Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania 39.

During the post-Royal Rumble 2023 episode, WWE made the official announcement by declaring that Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match will indeed challenge Reigns for his unified titles.

Rhodes, himself was present on Raw for a promo session where he mentioned that the next 62 days until WrestleMania 39 would be "the rest of my life". Plus, he won't rest until he dethrones The Tribal Chief from the ongoing reign in Hollywood.

"The undesirable has already become undeniable. Undeniable remains uncrowned, but on that night [WrestleMania], it ends."

Amid the confirmation regarding Reigns vs. Rhodes, speculations are still there about Rhodes possibly challenging for only one of Reigns' titles as WWE reportedly has plans to split up the two World Titles ahead of WrestleMania 39.

WWE still has the Elimination Chamber PLE scheduled in February as a way to set up two separate world title bouts at WrestleMania. However, this year's Elimination Chamber structure won't include any title defenses for Reigns.

There are rumours about Reigns facing Sami Zayn in a singles bout at the February PLE while United States Champion Austin Theory will put his US Title on the line inside the steel cage structure on that night.

Advertisement

In another big announcement, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship will go down at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night and she was there on Raw to explain her decision to go after Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship over Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship.

Ripley mentioned that she had never defeated Flair in a singles bout for the title while The Queen took away her NXT Women's Title at the grandest stage a few years ago,

"I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they're about to rise to Rhea Ripley. At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair, I choose you!"

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and decided to pursue WWE's developmental brand title, NXT Women's Championship held by Rhea Ripley. She eventually pinned Ripley to win the belt for the second time.

The two women also had a series of title bouts during Flair's run as Raw Women's Champion in 2021 where Flair defeated Ripley at Money in the Bank and Hell in a Cell, remaining 3-0 in singles PLE match outings between the two.

With Ripley announcing her pursuit for the blue brand title, WWE will decide Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Title match opponent at WrestleMania via an Elimination Chamber match, next month.

WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

- WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley