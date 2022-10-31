WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Bengaluru, October 31: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands will present the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) this weekend as the company returns to Saudi Arabia for the second event in the year.

After Elimination Chamber earlier this year in February, WWE is set to continue it's events in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030. This will be the 4th edition of the Crown Jewel show in the country and 8th event overall since the inaugural event in 2018.

Like WrestleMania or SummerSlam or any of the other big premium live events, WWE has always stacked the Crown Jewel card with some top Superstars competing at the event.

This year, the headliner will see a social media personality face the champion. Logan Paul is set to challenge WWE's marquee star in Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship title in the potential main event.

In the other championship bouts, Raw women's champion Bianca Belair puts the title on the line against Bayley in a last woman standing match, while SmackDown women's champ Ronday Rousey defends the belt against Emma in a one-on-one match.

As for the tandem titles, champions The Uso's - Jimmy and Jey will defend the undisputed tag team titles against The Brawling Brutes - Ridge Holland and Butch.

Plus, two of the toughest men will look to test their strengths when Brock Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one matchup. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also be in action when he faces Karrion Kross as the pair look to settle their rivalry inside a steel cage.

In another gruelling matchup, the Judgement Day members Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio will take on The O.C. members AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six man tag team contest. Also, the giants of the pro-wrestling will clash when Braun Strowman faces Omos in a one-on-one matchup.

With the event all set, here is all you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2022: