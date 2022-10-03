WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, October 3: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown present the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event (PLE) this weekend, marking the first Extreme Rules event to be held in October and on a Saturday.

The 14th edition of the Extreme Rules will be headlined by the PLE namesake gimmick match for the SmackDown Women's title. Plus, the card for the event is populated by different gimmick-based fights.

The PLE will feature two title matches and four fights based on rivalries in the respective blue and red brands. Apart from the SmackDown Women's title, the Raw Women's title will also be on the line in a history making match.

Ronda Rousey will look to get her title back when she faces SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, while Bayley faces Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair in a first-time ever women's one-on-one ladder match.

The Extreme Rules 2022 will be special in a way as former UFC champion Daniel Cormier is set to make his presence felt as a special guest referee in a Fight Pit match featuring Seth Rollins and Riddle.

Plus, the storied rivalry between the Judgement Day faction and it's founder will continue in an "I Quit" match as Hall of Fame Edge faces Finn Balor. Also, a six-man tag match dubbed the Good Old Fashioned Donny Brook Match will see The Brawling Brutes take on the Imperium.

Meanwhile, to round off the card as it stands, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will look to settle the scores in a strap match. More fights could be added or the card could be altered during the go-home editions of Raw and SmackDown.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Extreme Rules 2022: