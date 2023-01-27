WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 27, 2023

Bengaluru, January 27: Less than 24 hours away from the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown will deliver its final installment before the annual pay-per-view event.

Two separate main events have been announced in one of which Rey Mysterio will compete against Karrion Kross. In the other one, Kevin Owens will look forward to retaining momentums against Solo Sikoa.

Plus, two separate matches will be there to continue the Smackdown Tag Team Titles contenders' tournament on the January 27 episode of Friday Night Smackdown which takes place at the Sames Auto Center in Laredo, Texas.

Here is a look at what's in store for the latest edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX that also happens to be the final edition before Royal Rumble: