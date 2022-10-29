WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 28, 2022

Smackdown was graced with the presence of WWE’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, this week who had to deal with the ongoing issues within his Bloodline faction.

Bray Wyatt revealed a new terrorizing persona of himself in the main event segment on the show that had three tag team matches on the card. Plus, a returning female superstar answered Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge.

Check out the recap and results from the October 28 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri,

– The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) defeated The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in the opening contest after a miscommunication between Sami and Jey Uso who’s standing at ringside.

Sikoa tried to separate the two men as the referee started the ten-count. Holland took the duo out with a double shoulder tackle before Butch rolled up Zayn for the pin to win.

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman as Zayn and Jey were still arguing.

Reigns demanded that Zayn and Jey should squash their beef. Zayn quickly apologized to Jey, wanting to bury the hatchet.

But Jey said that he doesn’t like anything about Zayn. The tag champ also stated that a fake a** Uce like him will never be part of The Bloodline in his eyes.

Zayn told Jey that The Tribal Chief wants them to make peace and he also wanted the same. Jey dared to say that he doesn’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief wants.

Zayn tried to defend Jey but Reigns said that if Jey doesn’t get in line then he will make Zayn drop his Honorary Uce title. He will rather be renamed Sami Uso, and become a full member of The Bloodline.

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mace and Masoor with Maxxine Dupri) in a tag team match. Kofi hit a kick to Mansoor's head and tagged in Woods to connect with the Midnight Hour for the pin to win.

– Braun Strowman reminded everyone that he’s the 'Monster of all Monsters’ in a backstage promo ahead of his Crown Jewel bout against Omos.

– Emma/Emmalina (Tenille Dashwood of IMPACT Wrestling) returned to WWE after 5 long years to answer Ronda Rousey’s Open Challenge.

– Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Emma to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship. Emma escaped Ankle Lock submission by Rousey and hit the Emma-mite Sandwich. Rousey raked Emma's eyes to connect with Piper's Pit. She then applied the Arm Bar submission to force Emma to tap out.

After the match, Shayna Baszler congratulated Rousey for the win backstage. Natalya intervened and claimed to have won the title if she’d answer the Open Challenge. Baszler then applied the Kirifuda Clutch to pass out Natalya.

– Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with B-Fab) and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro with Zelina Vega) in a six-man tag team match.

Top Dolla connected with Powerslam to take out Cruz and Joaquin. Santos entered the ring only to receive a Dropkick from Dolla. Nakamura got the tag and ran through Santos with The Kinshasa for the pin-fall win.

– Liv Morgan again attacked Sonya Deville, backstage after the latter claimed that Liv never deserved to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Liv unloaded with several punches before the officials had to break things up.

– Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) defeated Madcap Moss. Moss hit a Fallaway Slam but Scarlett distracted him, allowing Kross to apply the Kross Jacket submission to pass out Moss for the win.

– Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) delivered a 3-on-1 attack on Rey Mysterio, backstage.

– In the main event segment of Smackdown, Bray Wyatt came out, promising to do some spectacular things as his emotions don’t work like the others.

The new masked character of Wyatt named, Uncle Howdy then appeared on the titantron and revealed himself as “The Ghost of the Murderer Who Sold The World.” Uncle Howdy’s intense presence sent the show off-air.