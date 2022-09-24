WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 23, 2022

Roman Reigns returned as the usual headliner on SmackDown, this week for the first time since his successful title defense back at Clash at the Castle premium live event.

After 16 months, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman competed in a match on WWE TV.

Also, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line where The Usos defended against The Brawling Brutes.

Check out the recap and results from the September 23 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah,

– SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman) coming out to the ring.

Heyman said that there are people who are speculating that he recruited Solo Sikoa to help Roman Reigns successfully defend his titles at Clash at the Castle. Then he revealed that Solo was actually sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to become Roman’s Enforcer.

Roman told Solo he must listen to him now and acknowledge him. Solo then acknowledged The Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn also wanted to acknowledge but Roman wanted him to take off his Bloodline T-Shirt.

Jey Uso ripped the shirt off him after which Roman got him an Honorary Uce T-Shirt. Sami and Solo vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a tag team match was also announced for next week’s show.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans in the non-title opening contest of the night. Evans applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring but Morgan got out of it and connected with the ObLivion for the pin to win.

After the match, Morgan put Evans through a Table to make a statement to her challenger, Ronda Rousey.

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated The Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor) in a tag team match. Max and Maxxine Dupri were ringside for the match as the latter wanted to take photos of Maximum Male Models.

The distraction allowed Kofi to roll Mansoor up for the pin-fall victory. After the match, Max Dupri ripped off his own jacket, out of frustration before walking out on Mace and Mansoor.

– Solo Sikoa attacked Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a backstage segment for disrespecting Sami Zayn.

- Another QR code appeared dropping more clues about WWE’s White Rabbit. More coordinates were listed for next week’s RAW. The word “patricide” was highlighted which means the killing of one’s father.

– Braun Strowman returned to in-ring competition to defeat Otis of Alpha Academy (with Chad Gable). After some early offenses by Otis, The Monster among Men connected with a Powerbomb for the pin-fall victory.

– Drew McIntyre announced in a promo that he will face Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. Kross came out and tried to attack Drew from the back, again. But McIntyre was ready, this time as he tied Kross to a strap and beat him down.

Scarlett interfered and shot a fireball at McIntyre, but despite her efforts, McIntyre continued to beat down Kross. A desperate Scarlett then hit McIntyre with a Low Blow after which Kross passed out McIntyre with Kross Jacket Submission hold.

– Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai (with DAMAGE CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY) in a non-title match. Bayley interfered and hit Raquel with one of the Women’s Tag Title belts.

Shotzi rushed down the entrance ramp to make the save by attacking Bayley. Raquel capitalized on the distraction with a roll-up on Dakota for the pin-fall win.

– Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) attacked Top Dolla of the Hit Row faction in a backstage segment. They laid out Dolla with a superkick.

– The Usos (c) (with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland with Sheamus) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of Smackdown.

At one point, Sami grabbed a steel chair and wanted to use it on The Brutes but Sheamus took it away. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser) rushed down the entrance ramp and attacked Sheamus. Gunther beat Sheamus down at ringside.

The Usos capitalized on the distraction and hit Butch with a Superkick followed by the 1D to get the pin to win. The Bloodline celebrated while The Brutes stared down Imperium to end the show.