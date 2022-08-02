WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 1, 2022

Bengaluru, August 2: The post-Summerslam edition of WWE Raw has an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match on the card where The Mysterios challenged The Usos.

The female roster returnees at SummerSlam tried for sneak attacks on top female superstars throughout the night. In the process, they also severely injured Becky Lynch.

Also, a new Number-one Contender for the United States Championship was also declared via two separate Triple Threat Matches.

Check out the recap and results from the August 1 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:

– Raw after SummerSlam 2022 kicked off with Becky Lynch coming out to the ring with her right arm hanging in a sling.

She confirmed of dislocation of her shoulder during Saturday night's Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair. Becky then solidified her babyface turn with the following comment:

“At SummerSlam, I am happy to say I finally remembered who the hell I am.”

Lynch then called out Belair who came out to show respect to each other before she left. After she went to the backstage area, she was assaulted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Belair ran back to check on her as the heel faction retreated.

– AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz in a Triple Threat Match to get a shot at the Number-one Contender’s Match for the United States Championship.

Ali climbed to the top rope and delivered the 450-splash to the Miz after which Styles caught him with a Styles Clash on top of Miz for the pin to win.

– Seth Rollins appeared in a promo and mentioned that taking out Riddle at SummerSlam calls for a celebration. He also wanted to set his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Street Profits interrupted as Seth called them losers for coming up short against The Usos in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam. Ford said that Seth is the biggest loser since he lost to a one-armed Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell.

– Seth Rollins then defeated Montez Ford (with Angelo Dawkins) in a singles contest. Ford looked for a Frog Splash off the top rope, but Rollins moved out of the way to send him hard onto the mat. Seth then hit with the Curb Stomp for the pin to win.

– Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a Double DQ after Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai attacked them while the match was in progress. Bianca Belair appeared to make the save and challenged one of the trio for a match. IYO SKY was the one to accept.

– Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match for a shot to the Number-One Contender's Match for the United States Championship.

Ziggler pulled Gable off Ciampa. Gable hit a backslide on Ciampa but Ciampa got out of it and ran down with the Fairytale Ending on Gable for the pin to win.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge brought back his original Rated-R Superstar gimmick to receive a thunderous pop from the crowd.

Edge said he’s been an a**hole for the past few months and hence apologized for it. Edge said he's the creator of The Judgement Day faction and he will now have no remorse for destroying the Judgement Day.

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair (with Asuka and Alexa Bliss) vs. IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) ended in a DQ.

In the middle of the match, Bayley and Kai started brawling with Asuka and Alexa Bliss as the match participants got involved in it, forcing the referee to call for the match bell.

– Ciampa (Winner of the second Triple Threat Match) defeated AJ Styles (Winner of the first Triple Threat Match) with help from The Miz to become the new Number-one Contender for the United States Championship.

The Miz hurt Styles' ankle at ringside when the referee wasn't watching. Styles somehow beat the referee’s count but Ciampa hit the Fairytale Ending to get the pin to win.

– In a promo segment, United States Champion Bobby Lashley said that he gave a reality check to Mr. Money In The Bank Theory at SummerSlam and he will also have no problem in beating Ciampa down, to retain his US Title.

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (c) defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio to their titles in the main event of Raw. Dominik looked for the 619 on Jimmy Uso, but Jey made a blind tag and hit the 1-D for the pin to win.

After the match, Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest came out to attack The Mysterios, but Edge came out to make the save.

Edge clotheslined Balor out of the ring and attempted to spear Balor but accidentally hit Dominik instead. WWE’s medical team came out to check Dominik as Raw went off the air.