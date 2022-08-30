WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 29, 2022

Bengaluru, August 31: The go-home episode of WWE Raw for Clash At The Castle premium live event was presented this week where we received new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the main event match.

The reigning United States Champion was in action in a non-title match where defeated a former WWE Champion. Judgment Day was also in action on a night where WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had his homecoming session.

Plus, Riddle and Seth Rollins appeared in a confrontation segment during the Monday Night Raw that took place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out the recap and results from the August 30 episode of Raw:

- Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest (with Rhea Ripley) defeated AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler in the opening tag team contest on Raw.

Priest hit a backbreaker on Ziggler but Styles came with an enziguri. Ziggler tagged back in and ran into a chokeslam from Priest to suffer the pin-fall loss.

After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge confronted Judgment Day in a promo session. Out of nowhere, Rey and Dominik Mysterio came out and gave a beatdown to the heel with kendo sticks in hand. Ripley made the save and dragged them away from the ring as Edge and The Mysterios stood tall.

- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka defeated Dani Mo, Kay Sparks, and Katie Ark in a six-woman tag team match. Asuka scored the victory after delivering a side Russian leg sweep to Ark before submitting her with the Asuka lock submission.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle came out in a standing ovation from his hometown crowd. The Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable joined him in the ring and asked Angle to be a part of their faction.

Angle turned down the offer to make the two heels irate. The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins then arrived at the ringside to set up a match with the stipulation that stated if Alpha Academy wins the match then Angle must join them.

- The Street Profits then defeated The Alpha Academy to keep Angle out of a precarious situation. Ford got out of an Ankle Lock from Gable before hitting a suplex on Gable.

He then connected with a high-flying crossbody for the pin to win. After the match, Angle celebrated with the Street Profits with a bottle of milk.

- Seth Rollins and Riddle came face-to-face in a live-via-satellite interview to get involved in a heated verbal encounter.

After the initial jabs from Rollins, Riddle ended the segment by mentioning that there will always be only one MAN in Rollins' family, that's his wife Becky Lynch. Later they got involved in a brawl in the parking lot.

- United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz (with Ciampa) in a non-title match. The Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Dexter Lumis appeared in the crowd to distract him.

Lashley capitalized on it by applying The Hurt Lock on Miz to get a submission win. Afterward in the show, The Miz drove out with his car without realizing Dexter Lumis was sneaking into his car.

- Mr. Money In The Bank Theory wished Johnny Gargano before warning him that he's now swimming with sharks now.

- Edge and Kurt Angle were featured in a backstage segment to recreate their iconic moment from the early 2000s. Then Rey Mysterio joined Edge to note on their tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

Edge and Rey will team up against Priest and Balor. Apparently, Dominik wasn't happy with the decision that he didn't get the chance to team up with his father at the UK PLE.

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn appeared on Raw to get interrupted by Kevin Owens who reminded The Usos that they were the reason that he couldn't beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, eighteen months ago. The verbal confrontation then set up an impromptu matchup.

- Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso in the next singles contest. Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso were standing at ringside causing distractions to Owens. But it eventually backfired as Owens seized the opportunity and hit a Stunner on Jey for the pin to win.

- In the main event of Raw, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the Women's Tag Team Championship Finals to become new tag champions. SKY hit her pendant moonsault but Raquel kicked out of it.

Bayley tried to interfere, but Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka tackled her. Aliyah made the blind tag as Kai and SKY were focused on taking out Rodriguez.

Aliyah rolls up Kai for the pin-fall win. Belair, Asuka, and Bliss joined the new champions in the ring for a celebration to close the show.