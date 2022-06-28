WWE Money in the Bank 2022: New participants set; Title Match stipulation to be announced

Bengaluru, June 28: The sixth and second last participant for the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match was determined during the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

In the opening segment of the show, a last-chance qualifier battle royal was hosted with the stipulation that the winner will capture the sixth spot in the upcoming ladder match.

It was Riddle who outlasted AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Dolph Ziggler, T-Bar, Ciampa, Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Reggie, Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, and The Miz to secure the spot.

Riddle will thus enter the MITB ladder match for the first time in his career. Last week, he lost his first opportunity at qualifying for the annual ladder match after coming up short against Omos in a singles encounter.

Originally, WWE announced Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel/Elias/Elrod in an opening match MITB qualifier but it was ultimately scrapped and got replaced with the battle royal. Raw commentator Jimmy Smith noted that the match will take place at a later date.

The Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match lineup currently stands Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle with one Smackdown superstar, possibly to be announced this coming Friday Night.

From the Women’s side, Becky Lynch is headed to WWE Money In The Bank as the final participant of the ladder match.

During the June 27 episode of WWE Raw, Becky defeated Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Tamina, Xia Li, and Nikki A.S.H. in the last chance six-pack challenge to qualify. Last week, Becky came up short in her original qualifier against Asuka in a singles capacity.

But with last night’s main event win, Becky Lynch will be making her third appearance in an MITB ladder match as she joins Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, and Shotzi in this year’s lineup.

In more news for Money in the Bank, The Street Profits, the current challengers for the tag titles have secured some sort of advantage as they head into the title match scheduled at the event.

Over on Raw, Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso in a singles contest, and following that win, The Street Profits (Ford and his tag partner Angelo Dawkins) will now choose the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match set for this weekend. The stipulation is likely to be announced, this Friday night on Smackdown.

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The updated match card for the show following this week’s Raw goes as follows:

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) (Match Stipulation to be announced by the challengers)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. 1 Superstar TBD