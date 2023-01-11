WWE NXT New Years Evil results, recap and highlights: January 10, 2023

Bengaluru, January 11: The first live episode of WWE NXT in 2023 was dubbed as New Year's Evil special where a 20-woman Battle Royal served as the main event to determine a new challenger for the NXT Women's Title.

Bron Breakker also put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller on the night when new challengers for NXT Tag Team Titles as well as the North American Title were determined.

Check out the recap and results from the January 10 episode of WWE NXT New Year's Evil that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo (with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) in the opening match of NXT New Year's Evil. Stacks wanted to help Tony in the match but he was pushed aside as Dijak pinned Tony with a big boot.

With this win, Dijak earned a shot at the NXT North American Championship. The current champion Wes Lee shared a staredown with Dijak after the match.

- Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers was scheduled to happen on NXT, but Veer Mahaan didn't come out. Jinder Mahal rather appeared to assist Sanga to deliver a beatdown to The Creeds.

- Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) was scheduled to face three other teams in an NXT tag team championship number-one contenders Gauntlet Match.

Advertisement

The duo defeated Jimmy Jackson & Bryan Williams and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to move on to the third match with a returning Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey).

Gallus eventually defeated Pretty Deadly to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Gallus delivered their double-team finisher on Wilson to get the pin-fall win.

- Tiffany Stratton returned from injury to put the NXT Women's Division on notice. She claimed that "the center of the universe is back" to end her promo.

- Bron Breakker (c) defeated Grayson Waller via Count-Out to retain his NXT Championship. The ring ropes broke twice during this match. During the second rope break, Waller accidentally fell on the floor and got counted out to lose the match.

- Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker (with Drew Gulak) in a short match. Dempsey reversed the Arm-bar submission hold into the Regal Stretch to make Hank tap out.

- Tyler Bate was announced to make his return to NXT, next week.

- Jinder Mahal (with Sanga) defeated Julius Creed in a singles contest. After a Side Pressing Kick, Mahal planted Julius with the Khallas finisher for the pin to win.

- Stevie Turner appeared and teased a return on NXT with a Twitch streamer gimmick.

- Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin both were declared as the winners of the Women's Battle Royal main event match of NXT New Year's Evil as they eliminated each other from the match.

Lyra Valkyria, Alba Fyre, Dolin, and Jayne were the final four. A distraction from Cora Jade allowed Lyra to get eliminated before which she eliminated Fyre. Dolin and Jayne pushed each other off the top ropes to get themselves eliminated.

After the match, it was announced that Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Dolin and Jayne at NXT Vengeance Day.

- Before NXT New Year's Evil went off the air, Shawn Michaels announced that Bron Breakker will face Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage Rematch at NXT Vengeance Day premium live event for the NXT Championship.