WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 PLE results, recap and highlights

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023: For the first time in almost three years, WWE’s NXT developmental brand toured outside their home territory of Florida to host Vengeance Day, the first pay-per-view of 2023 from their side.

A Steel Cage Match served as the main event of the night where the NXT Championship was hanging in the balance. The rest of the titles from the men’s and women’s divisions were also on the line alongside a 2-out-of-3 falls encounter.

Check out the recap and results from February 4, 2023, WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that took place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina,

- Wes Lee (c) defeated Dijak to retain his North American Title in the opening match of WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks appeared in the finishing moment to distract Dijak.

Dijak hit a suicide dive to put them down. While coming back to the ring, Lee caught him with a superkick and then a strike to the face of Dijak for the pin to win.



- Fallon Henley and Kiana James defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT Vengeance Day.

Henley kicked out of a top rope Hurricunrana forcing Chance to go for a desperate top rope move, but James pushed her to the floor. Henley rolled up Carter, as James held Carter's feet so that couldn’t kick out of the referee’s three counts.



- Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Apollo Crews in a Two-Out-Of-Three-Falls Match after a shocking return in the form of Commander Azeez.

After a cutter move, Hayes immediately applied the crossface to pick up a submission win on Crews to make the score 1-0.

Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez then made his return, trying to pull down Trick from the apron. But it backfired as Hayes decked him with Nothing but Net finisher for the pin to win with the score being 2-0.

After the match, Azeez turned on Crews and launched a vicious attack on him. Crews was planted on a chair with a sit-out powerbomb as Azeez stood tall to end the segment.



- Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), Chase University (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson), and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) in a Fatal-4-Way Title Match to become new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Kingston was outnumbered outside the ring by Pretty Deadly as Woods was caught with a powerslam-legslide combo move from Gallus as the latter duo secured the pin-fall win.



- Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat to retain her WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Perez neutralized Dolin by hitting a Pop Rox and then by putting her through a table. Perez quickly downed Jayne with a Super Pop Rox off the ropes to get the pin-fall win.



- Bron Breakker (c) defeated Grayson Waller to retain his WWE NXT Championship in the Steel Cage Main Event Match of NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

Waller was on the verge of a win after hitting a low blow followed by a Stunner but Breakker astonishingly kicked out of it! Waller then went for a move off the top of the cage but Breakker stopped him.

Breakker came off with a huge superplex on Waller from up there. He then connected with a Spear followed by a massive Spear (by running the ropes) to secure the pin-fall win.

After the match, Carmelo Hayes appeared on the ramp and made it clear that he’s coming after the NXT title. A stare-down between Breakker and Carmelo sent Vengeance Day off the air.

image caption: New Champions crowned at NXT Vengeance Day (image courtesy Twitter)