WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, September 5: The 2022 Worlds Collide marked the end of the WWE NXT UK as the brand's titles were taken by some of the NXT roster members.

Overall, three such new undisputed champions were crowned on this WWE Network/Peacock Specials while the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions also successfully defended against two WWE Raw Superstars.

Check out the recap and results from WWE NXT 2.0 Worlds Collide 2022 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) defeated Ricochet in the opening contest of Worlds Collide to retain his title.

The back-and-forth bout had expected outside interferences by Trick Williams. The finishing moment saw Ricochet hitting a super kick but Hayes kneed him into the throat and then got the pin-fall win with an inside cradle.

- WWE NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Title Unification Match: Pretty Deadly defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Gallus to become the new Unified NXT Tag Team Champions in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination match.

Gallus got first elimination as they pinned Jensen after the latter fell off the top rope. The second elimination came after The Creeds pinned Gallus with their respective finisher.

Damon Kemp hit a Spear on Wilson before hitting Julius Creed with a steel chair. He then laid him out with a backbreaker, allowing the legal Prince to get the pin-fall win over Julius.

- Tony D'Angelo offered Cameron Grimes some biscotti and then a position into his faction but Grimes passed the offer.

- WWE NXT and NXT UK Women's Title Unification Match: NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defeated NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat to become the new Unified NXT Women's Champion.

The finish saw Meiko hitting her finisher on Belair. Rose came from behind and took Meiko out with a pumping knee before pinning Belair for the victory.

- WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop with some help from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to retain the titles.

The short match saw Dolin and Jayne of Toxic Attraction coming out to distract. Nikki took them out with a suicide dive and got outside the ring. Carter and Chance hit their tag team finisher for the pin to win on Doudrop.

- WWE NXT and NXT UK Title Unification Match: In the main event match, NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to become the new Unified NXT Champion.

The show-stealer of Worlds Collide 2022 saw Bron hitting a clothesline off the top rope followed by a sitdown powerbomb on his opponent for a near fall.

Bate tried to come back with a clothesline but Bron ducked it and cut him into halves with a spear for the pin-fall win. Breakker celebrated his title win to send the night off.