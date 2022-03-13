All England Open 2022: Schedule, Indians in Action, Previous Indian winners and Live Streaming Information

The
Yonex
All
England
Open
2022
will
feature
a
total
of
128
singles
competitors
and
96
teams
including
world
champions
and
Olympic
champions.
So
far
only
two
Indians
have
won
the
All
England
Open
since
it
started
in
1899.
PV
Sindhu,
Saina
Nehwal,
Lakshya
Sen
and
Kidambi
Srikanth
will
be
among
9
Indians
in
singles
competition.
Also,
there
will
be
13
Indians
competing
in
the
doubles
competition
including
the
pairs
of
Satwiksairaj
Rankireddy-Chirag
Shetty
and
Ashwini
Ponnappa-Sikki
Reddy.
In
women's
singles,
sixth-seeded
Sindhu
has
been
drawn
to
face
China's
Wang
Zhiyi
and
could
face
compatriot
Nehwal
or
Japan's
reigning
world
champion
Akane
Yamaguchi
in
the
third
round.
Nehwal
will
meet
Thailand's
Pornpawee
Chochuwong
in
her
first
round
match
and
could
face
Yamaguchi
in
the
second
round.
In
men's
singles
bottom
half
of
the
draw,
in-form
Sen
is
set
to
open
his
campaign
against
compatriot
Sourabh
Verma
and
is
in
line
to
face
current
world
champion
Loh
Kean
Yew
of
Singapore
or
third-seeded
Dane
Anders
Antonsen
in
the
second
round.
In
the
top
half
of
the
draw,
Sai
Praneeth
faces
top
seed
Viktor
Axelsen
of
Denmark,
Parupalli
Kashyap
meets
fifth
seeded
Anthony
Sinisuka
Ginting
of
Indonesia,
Sameer
Verma
clashes
against
Dutchman
Mark
Caljouw
and
Kidambi
Srikanth
will
face
Thailand's
Kantaphon
Wangcharoen.
The
four
Indians
in
the
top
half
of
the
men's
singles
draw
could
face
each
other,
depending
on
their
progress,
in
second
and
third
rounds
as
well
as
the
quarterfinal.
In
section
2
of
the
top
half,
HS
Prannoy
will
be
up
against
Thailand's
Kunlavut
Vitidsarn
in
his
opening
round
match
and
could
face
seeds
in
the
next
two
rounds.
Prannoy
is
in
the
same
half
as
seventh
seed
Indonesian
Jonathan
Christie
and
fourth-seeded
Chou
Tien-chen
of
Chinese
Taipei.
In
men's
doubles
top
half,
fifth
seeded
pair
Chirag-Satwik
will
begin
their
campaign
against
Scotland's
pair
of
Alexander
Dunn
and
Adam
Hall.
In
the
second
round,
the
top
Indian
men's
doubles
pair
could
face
compatriots
Krishna
Prasad
Garaga
and
Vishnuvardhan
Goud,
who
will
meet
German
pair
of
Mark
Lamsfuss
and
Marvin
Seidel
in
their
first
round
match.
In
the
bottom
half,
the
pair
of
Dhruv
Kapila
and
MR
Arjun
will
face
second
seeded
Indonesian
pair
of
Mohammad
Ahsan
and
Hendra
Setiawan.
In
women's
doubles,
the
top
pair
of
Ashwini
and
Sikki
will
take
on
Japanese
pair
of
Rin
Iwanaga
and
Kie
Nakanishi.
The
duo
could
meet
fifth-seeded
Japanese
pair
of
Mayu
Matsumoto
and
Wakana
Nagahara
in
the
second
round.
Also
in
women's
doubles
action
is,
India's
Srivedya
Gurazada,
who
is
teaming
up
with
American
Ishika
Jaiswal.
The
Indo-American
pair
will
face
Canadian
pair
Rachel
Honderich
and
Kristen
Tsai
in
the
first
round.
In
mixed
doubles,
the
pair
of
Venkat
Gaurav
Prasad
and
Juhi
Dewangan
will
open
their
campaign
against
Malaysian
pair
of
Hoo
Pang
Ron
and
Cheah
Yee
See.
The
Indian
pair
could
then
face
compatriots
Ishaan
Bhatnagar
and
Tanisha
Crasto
in
the
second
round.
Bhatnagar-Crasto
pair
will
play
their
first
round
match
against
fifth
seeded
Indonesian
pair
of
Praveen
Jordan
and
Melati
Daeva
Oktavianti.
Now
ahead
of
the
All
England
Open
2022,
here
is
a
look
at
the
schedule,
Indian
shuttlers
matches
and
live
streaming
information:
All
England
Open
previous
winners
from
India
2001:
Pullela
Gopichand
1980:
Prakash
Padukone
All
England
Open
2022
Dates
First
Round:
Wednesday,
March
16,
2022
Second
Round:
Thursday,
March
17,
2022
Quarterfinals:
Friday,
March
18,
2022
Semifinals:
Saturday,
March
19,
2022
Finals:
Sunday,
March
20,
2022
All
England
Open
2022
Timing
First
round
matches:
Start
at
9
AM
Local
Time
(2:30
PM
IST)
on
March
16
and
end
at
11
PM
GMT
(4:30
AM
IST
on
March
17).
Second
round
matches:
Start
at
11
AM
Local
Time
(4:30
PM
IST)
on
March
17
and
end
at
8
PM
Local
Time
(1:30
AM
IST
on
March
18).
Quarterfinal
matches:
First
session
will
start
at
10
AM
Local
Time
(3:30
PM
IST)
on
March
18
and
end
at
3
PM
Local
Time
(8:30
PM
IST).
The
Second
session
will
start
at
5
PM
Local
Time
(10:30
PM
IST)
and
end
at
10
PM
Local
Time
(3:30
AM
IST
on
March
19).
Semifinal
matches:
First
session
will
start
10
AM
Local
Time
(3:30
PM
IST)
on
March
19
and
end
at
3
PM
Local
Time
(8:30
PM
IST).
The
Second
session
will
start
at
5
PM
Local
Time
(10:30
PM
IST)
and
end
at
10
PM
Local
Time
(3:30
AM
IST
on
March
20).
Final
matches:
Start
at
12
PM
Local
Time
(3:30
PM
IST)
on
March
20
and
end
at
5
PM
Local
Time
(10:30
PM
IST).
All
England
Open
2022
Indian
Shuttlers
First
Round
Matches
Men's
Singles
Sai
Praneeth
vs
Viktor
Axelsen
Sameer
Verma
vs
Mark
Caljouw
Parupalli
Kashyap
vs
Anthony
Sinisuka
Ginting
Kidambi
Srikanth
vs
Kantaphon
Wangcharoen
HS
Prannoy
vs
Kunlavut
Vitidsarn
Lakshya
Sen
vs
Sourabh
Verma
Women's
Singles
PV
Sindhu
vs
Wang
Zhiyi
Saina
Nehwal
vs
Pornpawee
Chochuwong
Men's
Doubles
Satwiksairaj
Rankireddy
and
Chirag
Shetty
vs
Alexander
Dunn
and
Adam
Hall
Krishna
Prasad
Garaga
and
Vishnuvardhan
Goud
vs
Mark
Lamsfuss
and
Marvin
Seidel
Dhruv
Kapila
and
MR
Arjun
vs
Mohammad
Ahsan
and
Hendra
Setiawan
Women's
Doubles
Ashwini
Ponnappa
and
Sikki
Reddy
vs
Rin
Iwanaga
and
Kie
Nakanishi
Srivedya
Gurazada
and
Ishika
Jaiswal
vs
Rachel
Honderich
and
Kristen
Tsai
Mixed
Doubles
Venkat
Gaurav
Prasad
and
Juhi
Dewangan
vs
Hoo
Pang
Ron
and
Cheah
Yee
See
Ishaan
Bhatnagar
and
Tanisha
Crasto
vs
Praveen
Jordan
and
Melati
Daeva
Oktavianti
All
England
Open
2022
Live
Streaming
Badminton
fans
in
India
can
live
stream
the
event
and
all
the
action
on
VOOT
Select
from
March
16
to
March
20.
