All England Open 2022: Schedule, Indians in Action, Previous Indian winners and Live Streaming Information

The Yonex All England Open 2022 will feature a total of 128 singles competitors and 96 teams including world champions and Olympic champions. So far only two Indians have won the All England Open since it started in 1899.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will be among 9 Indians in singles competition. Also, there will be 13 Indians competing in the doubles competition including the pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy.

In women's singles, sixth-seeded Sindhu has been drawn to face China's Wang Zhiyi and could face compatriot Nehwal or Japan's reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the third round.

Nehwal will meet Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in her first round match and could face Yamaguchi in the second round.

In men's singles bottom half of the draw, in-form Sen is set to open his campaign against compatriot Sourabh Verma and is in line to face current world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore or third-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen in the second round.

In the top half of the draw, Sai Praneeth faces top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Parupalli Kashyap meets fifth seeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, Sameer Verma clashes against Dutchman Mark Caljouw and Kidambi Srikanth will face Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

The four Indians in the top half of the men's singles draw could face each other, depending on their progress, in second and third rounds as well as the quarterfinal.

In section 2 of the top half, HS Prannoy will be up against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in his opening round match and could face seeds in the next two rounds. Prannoy is in the same half as seventh seed Indonesian Jonathan Christie and fourth-seeded Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

In men's doubles top half, fifth seeded pair Chirag-Satwik will begin their campaign against Scotland's pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall.

In the second round, the top Indian men's doubles pair could face compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud, who will meet German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in their first round match.

In the bottom half, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will face second seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

In women's doubles, the top pair of Ashwini and Sikki will take on Japanese pair of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi. The duo could meet fifth-seeded Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara in the second round.

Also in women's doubles action is, India's Srivedya Gurazada, who is teaming up with American Ishika Jaiswal. The Indo-American pair will face Canadian pair Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai in the first round.

In mixed doubles, the pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan will open their campaign against Malaysian pair of Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See. The Indian pair could then face compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the second round.

Bhatnagar-Crasto pair will play their first round match against fifth seeded Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

Now ahead of the All England Open 2022, here is a look at the schedule, Indian shuttlers matches and live streaming information:

All England Open previous winners from India 2001: Pullela Gopichand 1980: Prakash Padukone All England Open 2022 Dates First Round: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, March 17, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, March 18, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, March 19, 2022 Finals: Sunday, March 20, 2022 All England Open 2022 Timing First round matches: Start at 9 AM Local Time (2:30 PM IST) on March 16 and end at 11 PM GMT (4:30 AM IST on March 17). Second round matches: Start at 11 AM Local Time (4:30 PM IST) on March 17 and end at 8 PM Local Time (1:30 AM IST on March 18). Quarterfinal matches: First session will start at 10 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST) on March 18 and end at 3 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST). The Second session will start at 5 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST) and end at 10 PM Local Time (3:30 AM IST on March 19). Semifinal matches: First session will start 10 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST) on March 19 and end at 3 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST). The Second session will start at 5 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST) and end at 10 PM Local Time (3:30 AM IST on March 20). Final matches: Start at 12 PM Local Time (3:30 PM IST) on March 20 and end at 5 PM Local Time (10:30 PM IST). All England Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers First Round Matches Men's Singles Sai Praneeth vs Viktor Axelsen Sameer Verma vs Mark Caljouw Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting Kidambi Srikanth vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Lakshya Sen vs Sourabh Verma Women's Singles PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Saina Nehwal vs Pornpawee Chochuwong Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun vs Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan Women's Doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy vs Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi Srivedya Gurazada and Ishika Jaiswal vs Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai Mixed Doubles Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan vs Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto vs Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti All England Open 2022 Live Streaming Badminton fans in India can live stream the event and all the action on VOOT Select from March 16 to March 20.