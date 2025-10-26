English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships 2025: India Finish with Best Medal Haul including Two Golds

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Shaina Manimuthu (U15) and Diksha Sudhakar (U17) clinched gold medals in their respective age categories as India registered their best ever performance in the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships 2025 on Sunday.

In the U15 girls' singles final, Shaina defeated Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20 before Diksha Sudhakar got the better of compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 in the U17 girls' singles final.

Badminton U15 Champs
Image: Local Organising Committee (LOC) of C'ESTBON Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships2025

Sunday's results meant that the India contingent will return home with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The last time India won two gold medals was in 2013 when Siril Verma won the U15 boys' singles title while Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun claimed the U17 boys' doubles crown.

On Sunday, Shaina became the fourth Indian girls singles player to clinch the U15 crown as she dominated Tomita in the opening game and then staved off a late challenge in the second game to close out the match in 44 minutes.

Later, Diksha became the first Indian girls singles player to clinch the U17 title, dominating the 27-minute all-Indian final.

Jagsher Singh Khanggura and mixed doubles combination of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh had bagged bronze on Saturday.

Story first published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 18:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 26, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out