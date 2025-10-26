Sports Bulletin For October 26: From Abhishek Nayar's Appointment as KKR Coach to Gambhir's Warning To Harshit Rana

IPL 2026 Auction: Can Rohit Sharma be traded to KKR after Abhishek Nayar's appointment as Head Coach?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are battling against 'Some Selectors and Media People': Mohammed Kaif drops Huge Bombshell

Verstappen Needs Competitors To Retire For Chance At Victory In Mexico City Grand Prix

Cristiano Ronaldo Expresses Desire For More Goals After Scoring His 950th Career Goal

Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships 2025: India Finish with Best Medal Haul including Two Golds By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 18:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Shaina Manimuthu (U15) and Diksha Sudhakar (U17) clinched gold medals in their respective age categories as India registered their best ever performance in the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships 2025 on Sunday.

In the U15 girls' singles final, Shaina defeated Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20 before Diksha Sudhakar got the better of compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 in the U17 girls' singles final.

Sunday's results meant that the India contingent will return home with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.



The last time India won two gold medals was in 2013 when Siril Verma won the U15 boys' singles title while Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun claimed the U17 boys' doubles crown.

On Sunday, Shaina became the fourth Indian girls singles player to clinch the U15 crown as she dominated Tomita in the opening game and then staved off a late challenge in the second game to close out the match in 44 minutes.

Later, Diksha became the first Indian girls singles player to clinch the U17 title, dominating the 27-minute all-Indian final.

Jagsher Singh Khanggura and mixed doubles combination of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh had bagged bronze on Saturday.