Badminton Association of India strikes Rs 75 crore deal with Yonex Sunrise

In return, the equipment-manufacturing giants will hold title sponsorship rights for all tournaments held under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the next three years.

Speaking on the development, BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We would like to thank Yonex-Sunrise for their continuous support to Indian badminton. We are really very happy with this new deal going through and will give us financial stability going forward and will help us to develop and promote the sport further in the country."

According to a press release, the contract was penned on Thursday after inviting tenders from leading equipment companies. Ajay Singhania, secretary general of BAI, said, "This is a huge development for badminton in the country and further cements our reputation as one of the best Olympic sports federations in India. This is unprecedented and will take Badminton to the next level in the country."