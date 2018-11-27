Badminton: Tata Open kicks-off on November 28, 248 players in fray

The USD 25,000 tournament will be held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here till December 2. Besides India, star players from Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, England, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the United States of America will take part in the tournament, said a media release issued here Tuesday (November 27).

While the qualifying rounds will be held Wednesday and Thursday (November 28-29), the main draw will be held from November 30 with the finals slated on December 2. Tata Open is part of the international circuit of badminton tournaments that earns ranking points for players.

Under the men's singles format, the No.1 and No.2 seed players are Mithun Manjunath and Asian Junior Champion Lakshya Sen from India. The category will see international players from Mauritius and Thailand like Georges Julien Paul and Adulrach Nakul throw a challenge to one another.

In the women's singles group, the top seeds are Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel (No.1) and Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand (No.2), the release stated. Indian girls Mugdha Agrey, seeded 3, and Vaidehi Choudhari, who is seeded 5, are expected to give a tough competition to other players.

Under the men's doubles category, the tournament will witness the Malaysian pair of Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin, who are seeded at No.1, and Arun George and Sanyam Shukla from India, seeded No. 2, give their best for the title.

The women's doubles category will see both Indian and international talents. The dynamic duo of Meghana J and Poorvisha S Ram stand at top seed, while the popular Hong Kong pair of Nga Ting Yeung and Wing Yung Ng stand at second, it added.

The doubles will also see the key pair of Vivian Hoo and Cheng Wen Yap from Malaysia play against the best. In the mixed doubles group, Tak Ching Chang and Wing Yung Ng from Hong Kong stand at No.1, Nipitphon Phuanghuapet and Savitree Amitrapai from Thailand as a pair stand at No.2. Other pairs include international badminton players from Singapore.

The tournament is being hosted by the Tata group and Tata Capital in association with the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA).