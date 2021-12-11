Badminton World Championship: Full Schedule, TV Channel, Live Streaming, India & PV Sindhu Timetable, IST Time

Huelva, December 11: India badminton star PV Sindhu, who is seeded 6th, will be keen to defend her title in the Badminton World Championship (BWF World Championship) starting here on Sunday (December 12).
However, her arch-rival Carolina Marin will not be participating in the event after suffering a left ankle injury.
"Mentally it has been really hard to keep myself up," Marin said in a video posted on Twitter.
"My priorities have always been health and wellbeing. Therefore my team and I have decided not to play the World Championships.
“We have also taken the decision of not having a formal date of comeback to competition until we are 100 per cent sure that my knee is fully recovered.
“So we will be evaluating the progress of the knee and the sensation I'm having with it daily. We believe I might be officially playing again in February or March,” she said.
But the tournament will offer some thrilling matches and India have fielded a strong contingent. Here’s India players’ schedule, IST Time, TV Channel, Live Steaming details. The total prize money of the tournament is Rs 11.35 crore.
1 PV Sindhu’s draw in BWF Championship
Round 1: Bye
Round 32 – Winner Martina Repiska vs Ruselli Hartawan
Round of 16 – Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand
Quarters – Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei)
2 Other India players at the World Championships
Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw
Lakshya Sen vs Max Weisskirchen
Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian
HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD
Arjun MR / Dhruv Kapila vs Daniel Lundgaard / Matias Thyrri
Arun George / Sanyam Shukla vs Ou Xuanyi / Zhang Nan
Manu Attri / Sumeeth Reddy vs Joel Eipe / Rasmus Kjaer
Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Alyssa Tirtosentono / Imke van der Aar
Kukkapalli Maneesha / Rutaparna Panda vs Jaqueline Lima / Samia Lima
Ashwini Ponappa / N Sikki Reddy vs Delphine Delrue / Lea Palermo
Saurabh Sharma / Anoushka Parikh vs Rehan Kusharjanto / Lisa Kusumawati
Arjun MR / Kukkapalli Maneesha vs Yeung Ming Nok / Yoyo Yau
Venkat Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Mathias Thyrri / Mai Surrow
Utarksh Arora / Karishma Wadkar vs Patrick Scheichel / Franziska Volkmann
3. TV Channel, Live Streaming, IST Time
The BWF World Championship will be live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD. The Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar app and website. The matches will start from 2.30 PM IST from Sunday (December 12) for the full one week.
