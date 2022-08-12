BWF World Championships 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The BWF World Championships 2022 will start with the first round matches on August 22 and August 23 followed by second & third round, quarterfinals, semifinal in the subsequent days, and then conclude with the finals on Sunday (August 28).

A total of 112 singles players - 64 men & 48 women, and 144 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 10 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the 2022 BWF World Championships.

2019 champion PV Sindhu and 2021 silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian singles challenge alongside the likes of Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, will lead the challenge in doubles as India hope to land their first doubles gold medal at the World Championships. In total, India has so far won 12 medals - 1 Gold, 4 Silvers and 7 bronze - in the event.

Here is all you need to know about BWF World Championships 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

BWF World Championships 2022 Dates and Timings First Round: Monday, August 22, 2022 and Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Second Round: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Third Round: Thursday, August 25, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, August 26, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, August 27, 2022 Finals: Sunday, August 28, 2022 BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Men’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen ● Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus ● HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Women’s Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen ● Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi Second Round ● PV Sindhu vs TBD (Han Yue or Qi Xuefei) BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Men’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren ● Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera ● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger Second Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa) BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Women’s Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal ● Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq ● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow ● Ashwini Bhat K / Shikha Gautam vs Martina Corsini / Judith Mair BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore ● Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann BWF World Championships Previous Winners From India 1983 - Prakash Padukone (Bronze) 2011 - Ashwini Ponnappa / Jwala Gutta (Bronze) 2013 - PV Sindhu (Bronze) 2014 - PV Sindhu (Bronze) 2015 - Saina Nehwal (Silver) 2017 - PV Sindhu (Silver), Saina Nehwal (Bronze) 2018 - PV Sindhu (Silver) 2019 - PV Sindhu (Gold), B Sai Praneeth (Bronze) 2021 - Kidambi Srikanth (Silver), Lakshya Sen (Bronze) BWF World Championships 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming As it stands, there is no official information of telecast for the event in India. However, the BWF events broadcast rights belong to VIACOM18 with Sports 18-1 and VOOTSelect being the possible destination for telecast and live streaming in India.