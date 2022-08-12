BWF World Championships 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

BWF World Championships 2022 Dates and Timings
First Round: Monday, August 22, 2022 and Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Second Round: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Third Round: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, August 26, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Finals: Sunday, August 28, 2022
BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Men’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen
● Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus
● HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber
BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Women’s Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen
● Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi
Second Round
● PV Sindhu vs TBD (Han Yue or Qi Xuefei)
BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren
● Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera
● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger
Second Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa)
BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal
● Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq
● Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow
● Ashwini Bhat K / Shikha Gautam vs Martina Corsini / Judith Mair
BWF World Championships 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore
● Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann
BWF World Championships Previous Winners From India
1983 - Prakash Padukone (Bronze)
2011 - Ashwini Ponnappa / Jwala Gutta (Bronze)
2013 - PV Sindhu (Bronze)
2014 - PV Sindhu (Bronze)
2015 - Saina Nehwal (Silver)
2017 - PV Sindhu (Silver), Saina Nehwal (Bronze)
2018 - PV Sindhu (Silver)
2019 - PV Sindhu (Gold), B Sai Praneeth (Bronze)
2021 - Kidambi Srikanth (Silver), Lakshya Sen (Bronze)
BWF World Championships 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
As it stands, there is no official information of telecast for the event in India. However, the BWF events broadcast rights belong to VIACOM18 with Sports 18-1 and VOOTSelect being the possible destination for telecast and live streaming in India.