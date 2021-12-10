BWF World Championships: Indian medal winners in badminton’s marquee event

While Sindhu will be the lone women's singles competitor, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be part of the men's singles event. 11 teams will also be part of the team events.

Indian shuttlers will aim to win medals at the 26th edition of the marquee event, but the country's stars have already won 10 medals at the event starting from 1983.

After legendary Prakash Padukone opened the account in 1983 when he became the first ever Indian shuttler to win a medal at the event, India failed to win a medal at the marquee event till 2011.

However, India have won a medal without fail since 2011 when the women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa combined to win a bronze, which ended the country's long wait of nearly three decades for a medal in the world championships.

Since Gutta-Ponnappa won the women's doubles bronze, India have won at least one medal in six straight editions of the event taking their overall tally to 10 including the lone gold won by PV Sindhu in the 2019 edition.

In fact, Sindhu, who has won two silvers and as many bronze in addition to her gold, has won five of the 10 medals. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal has won a medal twice, while B Sai Praneeth has won a bronze once.

Now, lets take a look at Indian medal winners at the BWF World Championships:

1983 – Prakash Padukone The legendary shuttler won the bronze medal and became the first Indian to win a medal at the event. While he defeated Luan Jin in the quarterfinal via straight games, Padukone lost the semis to Indonesia's Icuk Sugiarto in a closely fought match. 2011 – Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa The doubles pair Gutta and Ponnappa are the only doubles pair from the country to win a medal at the event. The duo also started off India's continuous medal wins since they won the bronze in 2011. The Indian pair lost to Chinese duo of Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei in the semis of the women's doubles event and had to settle for a bronze. 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 – PV Sindhu The only gold medalist of the country, Sindhu was crowned champion in the 2019 edition after she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games. Before that Sindhu had won a silver in 2017 when she lost to Okuhara and once again silver when she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin. Apart from the two silvers, Sindhu also won a bronze at the 2013 and 2014 world championships. 2015, 2017 – Saina Nehwal Saina created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win a silver medal in the 2015 edition when she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin. She once again was on the podium in the next edition in 2017, when she settled for bronze after defeat to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. 2019 - B Sain Praneeth Sai Praneeth became the second men's shuttler from the country to win the medal at the marquee event when he won a bronze in the 2019 edition. He settled for bronze after defeat to Japan's Kento Momota in the men's singles semifinals.