BWF World Championships: Indian medal winners in badminton’s marquee event

1983 – Prakash Padukone
The legendary shuttler won the bronze medal and became the first Indian to win a medal at the event. While he defeated Luan Jin in the quarterfinal via straight games, Padukone lost the semis to Indonesia's Icuk Sugiarto in a closely fought match.
2011 – Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa
The doubles pair Gutta and Ponnappa are the only doubles pair from the country to win a medal at the event. The duo also started off India's continuous medal wins since they won the bronze in 2011. The Indian pair lost to Chinese duo of Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei in the semis of the women's doubles event and had to settle for a bronze.
2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 – PV Sindhu
The only gold medalist of the country, Sindhu was crowned champion in the 2019 edition after she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games. Before that Sindhu had won a silver in 2017 when she lost to Okuhara and once again silver when she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin. Apart from the two silvers, Sindhu also won a bronze at the 2013 and 2014 world championships.
2015, 2017 – Saina Nehwal
Saina created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win a silver medal in the 2015 edition when she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin. She once again was on the podium in the next edition in 2017, when she settled for bronze after defeat to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.
2019 - B Sain Praneeth
Sai Praneeth became the second men's shuttler from the country to win the medal at the marquee event when he won a bronze in the 2019 edition. He settled for bronze after defeat to Japan's Kento Momota in the men's singles semifinals.