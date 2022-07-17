English
Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

By
PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa will be part of the India team
Top shuttlers from India will be in mixed team action at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 in Solihull, West Midlands, England, from Friday (July 29).

The Indian shuttlers will also be involved in individual tournament at the CWG 2022, but before that they will be competing in the mixed team event, which will see 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.

Each team will face each other from their respective groups in single round-robin format with the top two of the group after the group stages heading to the knock out rounds.

Also, each tie will consist of five matches, one for each discipline - men's singles and women's singles as well as men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Defending champions India, spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, have been drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while hosts and multi-time winners England are in Group 2 alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados.

Group 3 will consist of Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while five-time champions Malaysia have been drawn alongside South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia to make up Group 4, the final group of the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event will start with the group stages on July 29 and July 30 followed by the quarterfinals on July 31, semifinal on August 1 with the medal rounds concluding the mixed team badminton event on August 2.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team - India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Badminton Team

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa

Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Dates and Timings

Rounds Dates Start times in IST
Group stage July 29 and July 30 1:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 11:30 PM
Quarter-finals July 31 3:30 PM, 10 PM
Semi-finals August 1 3:30 PM, 10 PM
Bronze Medal Match August 2 8 PM IST
Gold Medal Match August 2 10 PM IST

Note: Timings are tentative based on match completion on respective courts.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Group Stage Schedule and Results

Date Fixture Group Court Time in IST Result
July 29 India vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Australia vs Sri Lanka 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 England vs Barbados 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Singapore vs Mauritius 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 England vs Mauritius 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Scotland vs Maldives 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Canada vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 South Africa vs Jamaica 4 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Malaysia vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 Malaysia vs Jamaica 4 TBA TBA YTP
July 29 South Africa vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Australia vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 India vs Sri Lanka 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 India vs Australia 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 England vs Singapore 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Mauritius vs Barbados 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Canada vs Maldives 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Scotland vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Canada vs Scotland 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Maldives vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Malaysia vs South Africa 4 TBA TBA YTP
July 30 Jamaica vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP

- Fixture order will be updated as the event start date approaches.

TBA – To Be Announced; YTP – Yet To Play

Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Points Table

Group 1

Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts
1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2

Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts
1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 3

Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts
1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 4

Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts
1 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pld - Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points Won-lost; Pts - Total Points

Top two from each group will progress to the knock out rounds.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Knock Out Round Schedule & Results

Date Fixture Court Time in IST Result
July 31 Quarterfinal 1 TBA TBA YTP
July 31 Quarterfinal 2 TBA TBA YTP
July 31 Quarterfinal 3 TBA TBA YTP
July 31 Quarterfinal 4 TBA TBA YTP
August 1 Semifinal 1 TBA TBA YTP
August 1 Semifinal 2 TBA TBA YTP
August 2 Bronze Medal Match TBA TBA YTP
August 2 Gold Medal Match TBA TBA YTP
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).

