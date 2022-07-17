Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

The Indian shuttlers will also be involved in individual tournament at the CWG 2022, but before that they will be competing in the mixed team event, which will see 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.

Each team will face each other from their respective groups in single round-robin format with the top two of the group after the group stages heading to the knock out rounds.

Also, each tie will consist of five matches, one for each discipline - men's singles and women's singles as well as men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Defending champions India, spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, have been drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while hosts and multi-time winners England are in Group 2 alongside Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados.

Group 3 will consist of Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda, while five-time champions Malaysia have been drawn alongside South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia to make up Group 4, the final group of the event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event will start with the group stages on July 29 and July 30 followed by the quarterfinals on July 31, semifinal on August 1 with the medal rounds concluding the mixed team badminton event on August 2.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team - India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information:

Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Badminton Team Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Dates and Timings Rounds Dates Start times in IST Group stage July 29 and July 30 1:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 11:30 PM Quarter-finals July 31 3:30 PM, 10 PM Semi-finals August 1 3:30 PM, 10 PM Bronze Medal Match August 2 8 PM IST Gold Medal Match August 2 10 PM IST Note: Timings are tentative based on match completion on respective courts. Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Group Stage Schedule and Results Date Fixture Group Court Time in IST Result July 29 India vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Australia vs Sri Lanka 1 TBA TBA YTP July 29 England vs Barbados 2 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Singapore vs Mauritius 2 TBA TBA YTP July 29 England vs Mauritius 2 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Scotland vs Maldives 3 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Canada vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP July 29 South Africa vs Jamaica 4 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Malaysia vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP July 29 Malaysia vs Jamaica 4 TBA TBA YTP July 29 South Africa vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Australia vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP July 30 India vs Sri Lanka 1 TBA TBA YTP July 30 India vs Australia 1 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1 TBA TBA YTP July 30 England vs Singapore 2 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Mauritius vs Barbados 2 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Canada vs Maldives 3 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Scotland vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Canada vs Scotland 3 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Maldives vs Uganda 3 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Malaysia vs South Africa 4 TBA TBA YTP July 30 Jamaica vs Zambia 4 TBA TBA YTP - Fixture order will be updated as the event start date approaches. TBA – To Be Announced; YTP – Yet To Play Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Points Table Group 1 Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group 2 Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group 3 Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts 1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group 4 Position Team Pld W L M G P Pts 1 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pld - Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points Won-lost; Pts - Total Points Top two from each group will progress to the knock out rounds. Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Knock Out Round Schedule & Results Date Fixture Court Time in IST Result July 31 Quarterfinal 1 TBA TBA YTP July 31 Quarterfinal 2 TBA TBA YTP July 31 Quarterfinal 3 TBA TBA YTP July 31 Quarterfinal 4 TBA TBA YTP August 1 Semifinal 1 TBA TBA YTP August 1 Semifinal 2 TBA TBA YTP August 2 Bronze Medal Match TBA TBA YTP August 2 Gold Medal Match TBA TBA YTP Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).