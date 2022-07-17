Commonwealth Games 2022, Badminton Mixed Team: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Badminton Team
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly
Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa
Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Dates and Timings
|Rounds
|Dates
|Start times in IST
|Group stage
|July 29 and July 30
|1:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 11:30 PM
|Quarter-finals
|July 31
|3:30 PM, 10 PM
|Semi-finals
|August 1
|3:30 PM, 10 PM
|Bronze Medal Match
|August 2
|8 PM IST
|Gold Medal Match
|August 2
|10 PM IST
Note: Timings are tentative based on match completion on respective courts.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Group Stage Schedule and Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Court
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 29
|India vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|England vs Barbados
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Singapore vs Mauritius
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|England vs Mauritius
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Scotland vs Maldives
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Canada vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|South Africa vs Jamaica
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Malaysia vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|Malaysia vs Jamaica
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 29
|South Africa vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Australia vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|India vs Australia
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|England vs Singapore
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Mauritius vs Barbados
|2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Canada vs Maldives
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Scotland vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Canada vs Scotland
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Maldives vs Uganda
|3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Malaysia vs South Africa
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 30
|Jamaica vs Zambia
|4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
- Fixture order will be updated as the event start date approaches.
TBA – To Be Announced; YTP – Yet To Play
Commonwealth Games 2022 Mixed Team Points Table
Group 1
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 2
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mauritius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 3
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maldives
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 4
|Position
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|M
|G
|P
|Pts
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pld - Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points Won-lost; Pts - Total Points
Top two from each group will progress to the knock out rounds.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Knock Out Round Schedule & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Court
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 3
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|July 31
|Quarterfinal 4
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 1
|Semifinal 1
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 1
|Semifinal 2
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 2
|Bronze Medal Match
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
|August 2
|Gold Medal Match
|TBA
|TBA
|YTP
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).