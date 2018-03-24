Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu named India's flag-bearer

PV Sindhu has been chosen as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. @Pvsindhu1delhtata @thecgf pic.twitter.com/hr4mRnkYIK — India Sport (@indiasportorg) March 24, 2018

According to sources in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), 2016 Olympic silver medallist Sindhu's rising stature in recent years sealed the issue in her favour for the coveted position. The opening ceremony will be held on April 4 in Gold Coast.

Having won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics two years ago, the Hyderabad-based World No. 3 shuttler, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the badminton women's singles title in Gold Coast. In the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, Sindhu bagged a bronze in women's singles.

In the last three Commonwealth Games, the prestigious position during the march past of the opening ceremony had always gone to a member of the shooting squad. While pistol shooter Vijay Kumar was the flag-bearer in 2014, 2008 Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra had the honour when India hosted the Games in 2010. In 2006 Melbourne Games, India's flag-bearer was double trap shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is currently the sports minister.