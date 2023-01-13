INOX partners with Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 as Official Entertainment Partner

The tournament is scheduled to take place between January 17 and 22 2023 at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, IG Stadium, New Delhi.

Under the partnership, INOX will promote the tournament across its cinemas in India and on its digital platforms. INOX would also provide space to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in cinema lobbies and LED displays for tournament promotions.

Celebrating the passion and anticipated success of the Indian players in the field of badminton, and to build awareness for the tournament, INOX is also rolling out its campaign, "Josh and Jashn" featuring Prannoy HS, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The campaign would run across INOX's digital platforms, and across the cinemas. INOX would also conduct engaging and experiential activations for its patrons. INOX patrons will also stand a chance to win match tickets and exclusive merchandise for the tournament.

Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Limited said: "Indian badminton has been making the country proud for many years. As our country is all set to host the biggest professional badminton tournament ever, we take pride in partnering with the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 organised by the Badminton Association of India to promote it across our cinemas and let our audiences get familiar with its grandeur. In the process, we aim to strengthen our bond with our patrons, by offering them unique brand experiences and privileges. We wish the very best to all the players participating in this prestigious championship and hope to see an Indian star lifting the trophy."

According to Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General, Badminton Association of India: "Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is a huge milestone in the history of Indian Badminton and we are looking forward to this partnership with INOX. Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is now a 750 category event and it is one of the premier Super Series tournaments held globally. This year we will see the participation of top badminton nations like China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and India among 22 countries participating in this elite badminton gathering. The presence of 242 badminton players from January 17 will ensure that New Delhi celebrates the biggest badminton festival ever witnessed in the country."

INOX has always been at the forefront of the screening and promotion of sports in India. In the recent past, the cinema chain has worked towards supporting various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of Cricket, Table Tennis, Football, Badminton and Basketball, and building awareness among the masses through effective promotional initiatives.

INOX is the Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association. INOX also has partnered with NBA for the promotion of Basketball and with ESFI for the promotion of esports in India. Recently, INOX screened the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Asia Cup matches as well as the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2022 live to bring together fans and true lovers of sports at its cinemas for an unmatched sports viewing experience.

Source: Media Release